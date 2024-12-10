Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRQV | ISIN: SE0009778848 | Ticker-Symbol: 5M0B
Tradegate
10.12.24
19:42 Uhr
15,320 Euro
-0,100
-0,65 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICOVER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICOVER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,26015,48023:00
15,30015,44021:51
PR Newswire
10.12.2024 22:30 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medicover to evaluate a potential separate listing in India

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Medicover AB (Publ) has today decided to evaluate the opportunity to list the Indian hospital subsidiary in India over the coming 12-24 months to further support its growth ambitions in the fast-growing Indian market.

Medicover Hospitals India operates 23 hospitals and 2 cancer centres in four states (Andra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana). Revenue in India for the last twelve months was €196.9 million at the end of Q3 2024. Medicover plans to open two new hospitals in 2025 and early 2026.

If a listing takes place, the process is estimated to take 12-24 months. Updates on the evaluation will be provided in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations
+46 703 033 272
hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

This information is information that Medicover AB (publ)] is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 22.00 CET on 10 December 2024.

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland, Germany, Romania and India. In 2023, Medicover had revenue of €1,746 million and more than 45,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medicover/r/medicover-to-evaluate-a-potential-separate-listing-in-india,c4080502

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15662/4080502/3165150.pdf

Medicover to evaluate a potential separate listing in India

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medicover-to-evaluate-a-potential-separate-listing-in-india-302328186.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.