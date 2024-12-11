TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - November 2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
11 December 2024
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Monthly Factsheet
Factsheet Commentary
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of November 2024. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About TFIF:
TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.
