DJ RM plc: Full year trading update

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Full year trading update 11-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 December 2024 RM plc Full year trading update FY24 adjusted operating profit anticipated to exceed expectations RM plc ("RM", the "Company"), a leading global educational technology ("EdTech"), digital learning and assessment solution provider, is pleased to provide an update on the Company's anticipated results for the year ended 30 November 2024 ("FY24"). Trading update Subject to completion of the FY24 audit, the Company expects FY24 adjusted operating profit to be GBP8.4 to GBP8.8 million, 5% to 10% ahead of market expectations,[1] with adjusted EBITDA of GBP13 to GBP14 million. Revenue from continuing operations, which now excludes the Consortium business, is expected to be 5 to 6% lower than in FY23. In Assessment, approximately GBP100 million of contracts for RM's global assessment platform have been won during FY24, the vast majority of which will be recognised as revenue from FY25 onwards. This has resulted in the contracted order book[2] closing the year 2.25x higher than a year ago. FY24 revenue growth from these strategic wins has been offset by the expected declines in a small number of legacy projects coming to an end during the year. Despite a challenging UK Schools market impacting TTS and Technology revenues, these divisions have also seen improved profitability in FY24, reflecting a realigned operating model delivering greater operational efficiencies with a lower cost base. Net debt Net debt has finished the year better than market expectations, having operated within the Company's EBITDA & hard liquidity banking covenants during the period, while allowing for working capital and capex to fund future growth. The Company will update future strategy and outlook when it announces its full year results in the new year. Mark Cook, CEO of RM, commented: "This has been a year of transformation for RM, and the success of our strategy is reflected in the progress we have made driving profitability and growing our contracted order book. Our focus on the significant opportunities for Assessment has delivered a number of major new digital contracts, alongside operational improvements throughout the business. We are pleased with the progress that has been made and remain focused on reducing our net debt." Contacts: RM plc investorrelations@rm.com Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822 Stephen Malthouse (smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com) Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com) Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com) Notes to Editors: About RM RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome. RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses include: -- Assessment - a global provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities, and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery. -- TTS (Technical Teaching Solutions) - an established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, and secondary schools across the UK and to ministries of education and independent institutions worldwide. -- Technology - a market-leading advisor and enabler of ICT software, technology and bespoke services to UK schools and colleges. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Prior to this update, the Company believes that market expectations for FY24 adjusted operating profit from continuing operations was GBP8m and net debt of GBP53m. [2] Contracted order book represents secured revenue, supported by a contract, that is yet to be recognised as revenue in the financial statements. We introduced this metric for our Assessment division to provide greater visibility of the increasing trend towards securing longer-term strategic contractual revenue. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: TST TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 364328 EQS News ID: 2048353 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048353&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)