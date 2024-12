Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 04/12/2024 34 921 69.12 2 413 813 05/12/2024 - - - 06/12/2024 600 000 67.77 40 661 880 09/12/2024 200 000 67.85 13 570 700 10/12/2024 500 000 66.96 33 477 650 Previous Transactions 11 344 314 Accumulated to date 12 679 235 66.65 845 084 634

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 26 761 740 shares, corresponding to 1.33% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

