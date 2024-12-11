Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605
11.12.24
12:51 Uhr
5,650 Euro
-0,008
-0,14 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2024 12:10 Uhr
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Finanznachrichten News

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
04/12/2024 34 921 69.12 2 413 813
05/12/2024 - - -
06/12/2024 600 000 67.77 40 661 880
09/12/2024 200 000 67.85 13 570 700
10/12/2024 500 000 66.96 33 477 650
Previous Transactions 11 344 314
Accumulated to date12 679 235 66.65845 084 634

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 26 761 740 shares, corresponding to 1.33% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 101224_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b5fff585-24cf-4468-8b51-24d2c4d50d1b)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
