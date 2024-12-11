Snipp Interactive Inc. Partners with YouNet to Accelerate Operational Efficiencies Across Products and Operations

Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) leader in the global loyalty and promotions sector is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with YouNet, a pioneer in AI-driven customer service and interactive content solutions. This partnership is poised to significantly enhance the operational efficiency of Snipp's products and internal operations, leveraging YouNet's cutting-edge AI platform to streamline processes, reduce costs, and elevate the customer experience.

Through this new partnership, Snipp will integrate YouNet's innovative "Speak-to-Product" technology and AI-powered tools into its vast suite of promotional solutions. By doing so, Snipp aims to automate and optimize several key functions, including customer support, content management, and data personalization, allowing the company to scale faster, while also improving both product performance and operational workflows. The Company expects savings to directly contribute to margin and enhanced profitability

Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive, shared his excitement about the collaboration: "In today's fast-paced market, efficiency is a competitive advantage. With YouNet's powerful AI-driven platform, we can optimize multiple areas of our business-allowing us to scale our operations, reduce manual labor, and offer a more personalized, real-time experience for customers. This collaboration positions us to stay agile and lead the way in innovation within the loyalty and promotions space."

The integration of YouNet's "Speak-to-Product" application will provide Snipp with a range of powerful tools to drive automation across multiple areas of its operations. These include:

AI-Driven Customer Support: YouNet's AI-powered customer service bots will streamline the process of managing customer queries, reducing response times and improving overall service levels.

Dynamic User Manual Integration: Snipp will use YouNet's "Speak-to-Product" API to quickly create interactive, AI-powered product and user manuals and FAQs, enabling near-instant access to product information, instructions, and troubleshooting support for customers.

Data Personalization: YouNet's platform will allow the Company to personalize product recommendations and promotional offers based on real-time customer behavior, enhancing customer engagement and conversion rates.

Operational Efficiency: Automating routine tasks, such as content updates, user manual generation, and customer support, will free up valuable resources, thereby allowing Snipp to focus on more strategic growth initiatives and to reduce expenditures.

Alex Kapralov, CEO of YouNet, emphasized the value of the collaboration: "We're excited to partner with Snipp to help them unlock new levels of operational efficiency. By leveraging our AI technology, Snipp can automate many time-consuming processes, while also delivering more personalized experiences to their customers. This partnership is a win-win, improving productivity, reducing costs, and enhancing the value that Snipp provides to its clients."

This collaboration marks a significant step forward for Snipp, underscoring its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to elevate operational performance and customer satisfaction. As Snipp continues to expand its product offerings and address growing market demand, the integration of YouNet's AI tools positions the Company to set new benchmarks for success in the loyalty and promotions marketplace.

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

About Younet:

Younet has developed and is currently in the process of commercializing a proprietary AI platform that offers clients a suite of tools designed to significantly enhance task completion efficiencies through the utilization of personalized "sand-boxed" AI models or agents. Stemming from an innovative concept in 2021, Younet is dedicated to automating individual or group/department tasks by reducing the time required for completion by up to 90%.

The flagship application of Younet, known as "Speak to Product" ("StP"), is revolutionizing the multi-billion-dollar user manual market. It enables clients to swiftly deploy an StP agent for any product, almost instantaneously, and provides a QR-based interface. By simply capturing a picture of the QR code on a handheld device, users can activate a fully integrated StP agent, eliminating the necessity of reading extensive user manuals or contacting customer support. This innovative solution significantly reduces costs for clients and enhances the speed of problem resolution for users.

