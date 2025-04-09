Snipp Interactive Inc.: Interactive Signs New Client Contract with Leading Toy Manufacturer to Power Digital Offers Program

Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) leader in the global loyalty and promotions sector, today announced the signing of a contract with a leading multinational toy production company. The company will leverage SnippOFFERS, Snipp's newly launched Digital Coupon Management solution, to drive consumer engagement and boost sales through seamless, trackable digital offers.

Snipp will implement three distinct offers for the toy company that will run over a period of 4 months in 2025. Through SnippOFFERS, consumers will receive digital barcodes that can be scanned at the point of sale across major retailers, providing instant savings on eligible brand products. The solution ensures a streamlined brand and user experience while enhancing campaign effectiveness through precise tracking, attribution, and fraud prevention.

The key benefits of SnippOFFERS include:

Creation, tracking, distribution and measurability of digital barcode offers

First-party data collection for better consumer insights

Robust redemption reporting with visibility by channel and user

Advanced fraud prevention to mitigate risk

Direct attribution of sales to media spends, ensuring 100% control over consumer engagement

By leveraging SnippOFFERS, the toy manufacturer gains a powerful tool to drive measurable conversions, optimize marketing spend, and enhance customer retention.

Commenting on the partnership, Snipp Interactive CEO Atul Sabharwal said:"We are excited to work with this renowned toy manufacturer and bring the power of SnippOffers to their marketing efforts. Digital couponing is evolving rapidly, and brands need sophisticated, measurable, and secure solutions to drive sales and consumer loyalty. This partnership underscores the value of our technology in delivering seamless, effective solutions that not only drive sales and engage consumers but also provide brands with unparalleled insights and control over their campaigns."

For more information about Snipp and its suite of loyalty and promotions solutions, visit www.snipp.com.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Richard Pistilli

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire