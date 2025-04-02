Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Announces Significant Six Figure Renewal with the European Healthcare Division of a Leading American Multinational Conglomerate

Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) leader in the global loyalty and promotions sector, today announced the renewal of its successful loyalty program partnership. This renewed three-year contract will continue to support the clients' efforts to engage and retain orthodontic healthcare professionals across five key European markets: the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, France, and Spain.

Snipp has been powering this program for the past three years, enabling the client to strengthen relationships with orthodontic professionals who purchase their products through dealers and distributors. By fostering brand loyalty, incentivizing purchases, and gathering critical consumer data and insights, this initiative has become a cornerstone of the client's customer retention strategy. The program is designed to reduce customer churn, encourage repeat purchases, and position the client as the preferred choice for orthodontic professionals.

Through the program, orthodontic healthcare professionals can register and view their discount plan and points earned on quarterly purchases which can be redeemed for exclusive promotions. Additional engagement opportunities include earning points by referring a colleague. Participants also benefit from access to a suite of business tools and educational resources, such as:

Links to professional development courses covering business management, on-demand webinars, social media strategies, and well-being content for themselves and their teams.

Discounts on products

Insights into maximizing the use and benefits of client's orthodontic products, helping them make informed decisions about their purchases.

A user-friendly dashboard to track points, and redeemed rewards, providing a seamless experience for participants.

This continued collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering long-term customer relationships and driving growth through innovative loyalty solutions. By leveraging Snipp's expertise in customer engagement and data-driven insights, client will further refine its personalization strategies, reduce customer churn, and solidify its position as a leader in the orthodontic healthcare market. Additionally, the program will continue to provide valuable data on purchasing habits, enabling the client to develop targeted marketing efforts and enhance customer experiences.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with this client for another three years," said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive Inc. "This program has demonstrated significant success, and we are excited to continue delivering innovative solutions that drive customer engagement, data-driven insights, and long-term brand affinity. Our technology and expertise will further empower building strong relationships with customers and reinforcing our client's position in the market."

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Richard Pistilli

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

