BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF), a German multinational automotive company, Wednesday announced appointment of new members to its board in 2025. The company said Mathias Geisen, Oliver Thöne, and Olaf Schick will be appointed as new board members.Sabine Kohleisen, Renata Jungo Brüngger, and Hubertus Troska will step down from the board as they retire and contracts expire.In addition, Sabine Kohleisen, board member for Human Relations (HR) and Labour Director, is expected to step down on April 30, 2025, as she requested the supervisory board not to extend her contract, which expires at the end of November 2025.Britta Seeger, board member for Marketing & Sales, will take over Sabine Kohleisen's position from May 1, 2025. Britta Seeger will hand over sales responsibilities and start her induction into the role of board member for HR and Labour Director on March 1, 2025.Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans will be appointed to the board on February 1 and will head the Marketing & Sales board division from March 1, 2025.Oliver Thöne, currently head of Product Strategy and Steering, will take over from Hubertus Troska, board member for Greater China, on February 1, 2025.Olaf Schick will succeed Renata Jungo Brüngger on October 1, 2025. Renata Jungo Brüngger has decided to leave the company on October 31, 2025, just before her contract ends.Tuesday, MBGAF had closed 0.10 cents or 0.17% higher at $58.90.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX