Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880013 | ISIN: FR0000050809 | Ticker-Symbol: OR8
Tradegate
11.12.24
09:49 Uhr
185,20 Euro
-0,20
-0,11 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
184,80184,9016:24
184,80185,0016:22
PR Newswire
11.12.2024 14:54 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sopra Steria Strengthens its Environmental Commitment by Financing Two Greentech Startups through its Sustainability-Linked Loan

Finanznachrichten News

PARIS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, strengthens its commitment to combating climate change. The Group announces its support for two startup projects contributing to carbon elimination: one through ocean alkalinization, the other through the regeneration of degraded and arid lands via regenerative agriculture.

Farmer controlling vegetables in greenhouse.

On April 7, 2022, Sopra Steria announced the indexing of its €1.1 billion credit line to its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% per employee by 2040, in line with the Paris Agreement. To support this commitment, validated by the SBTi* and audited, a bonus/malus mechanism was integrated into the credit contract subscribed by the company. Sopra Steria's achievement of environmental performance targets in 2022 and 2023 has created a dedicated fund of over €200,000 to finance innovative technological projects in the fight against climate change.

Axelle Lemaire, Executive Director in charge of Sustainable Performance and Corporate Social Responsibility at Sopra Steria, commented: "The use of this line of credit concretely reflects Sopra Steria's commitment to the ecological transition. It is not enough to reduce our own carbon footprint and contribute to our clients' emissions reduction trajectory. Responses to the severity of climate change will be found in this alliance between innovation, economic performance, and social impact, and we are proud to support these projects that explore new horizons of solutions".

Rigorously selected by an internal committee of experts and validated by Crédit Agricole CIB and Crédit Lyonnais in their roles as 'Sustainability Coordinators' and 'Sustainability Agent,' the initiatives led by PRONOE, which works to curb ocean acidification, and Sand To Green, for its efforts in regenerating arid lands, stood out particularly.

Click here to read more.

Contact: Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578770/Sopra_Steria.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

Sopra Steria Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-strengthens-its-environmental-commitment-by-financing-two-greentech-startups-through-its-sustainability-linked-loan-302329005.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.