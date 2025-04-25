Regulatory News:

Shared Services Connected Ltd (SSCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP), a major player in the European tech sector, has today announced it has been awarded a three-year contract extension, with a value of more than £300 million, to continue delivering critical business services on behalf of six major UK government clients.

The contract extension, which is part of the government's 'Synergy' procurement programme, is led by the Department for Work and Pensions and includes the Department for Environment, Food Rural Affairs; Health and Safety Executive; Home Office; Ministry of Justice; and Office for Nuclear Regulation. It will see SSCL continue to provide essential services across finance and accounting, pensions administration, payroll, procurement, and contact centre support, until at least 2028.

The new agreement builds on SSCL's successful 12-year partnership with 22 different government departments and agencies, which has so far produced over £950m public sector efficiency savings.

Over the course of the next three years, SSCL's government clients will continue to benefit from Sopra Steria's investment in the right people, insight-led solutions, and digital technologies, which are transforming the way business process services (BPS) are delivered across the public sector.

This includes the migration of each department and its data to a new Oracle Fusion platform, paving the way for the transition to a new 10-year BPS contract after it is awarded next year following the conclusion of the ongoing BPS procurement.

The SSCL contract extension further strengthens Sopra Steria's position in its four priority strategic UK markets (Public Sector, Financial Services, Defence Security, Aeronautics Space), where stakes relating to sovereignty and responsible digital technology are becoming increasingly critical.

To this end, Sopra Steria is focused on developing high value-add solutions and a sustainable approach to implementing technology, at scale, to increase public sector efficiency and productivity, and deliver on its vision to drive positive change in business and society.

John Neilson, CEO Sopra Steria UK, said:

"This contract extension demonstrates the trust the UK government has in Sopra Steria, and the well-proven capabilities of SSCL, to deliver insight-led, transformative services, which save time and money that can be reinvested in frontline public services."

