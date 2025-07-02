Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 30th June 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

11,847 shares;

5,539,019.82 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 31st December 2024, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

17,089 shares;

4,180,000.41 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025 the following transactions were executed:

4,932 purchase transactions

4,977 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

419,382 shares and 74,433,124.9 euros purchased

425,524 titres shares and 75,792,145.5 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

180,000 euros in cash.

