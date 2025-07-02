Regulatory News:
As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 30th June 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 11,847 shares;
- 5,539,019.82 euros in cash.
At this time of the last half yearly statement on 31st December 2024, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 17,089 shares;
- 4,180,000.41 euros in cash.
During the period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025 the following transactions were executed:
- 4,932 purchase transactions
- 4,977 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 419,382 shares and 74,433,124.9 euros purchased
- 425,524 titres shares and 75,792,145.5 euros sold
At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 0 shares;
- 180,000 euros in cash.
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
