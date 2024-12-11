KeyBank Donates $5,000 to 2024 Food 2 Families Campaign in Buffalo, NY

Campaign benefits FeedMore WNY which provides nutritious food, friendship and skills training to its Western New York neighbors in need.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / KeyBank donated $5,000 to the 2024 Food 2 Families campaign in Buffalo, NY. The annual campaign, which KeyBank has proudly supported, helps FeedMore WNY provide nutritious food, friendship and skills training to its Western New York neighbors in need.

Watch KeyBank's live donation to Food 2 Families here: https://www.wgrz.com/video/news/local/as-seen-on-tv/f2f-keybank-live-donation/71-36755b33-7600-438f-b5f7-f08d425dc08c

"Providing families with healthy food and fresh produce is important, especially during the holidays," said Chiwuike "Chi-Chi" Owunwanne, KeyBank's Corporate Responsibility Officer in Buffalo. "Food insecurity continues to be an issue in Buffalo and Western New York. That is why KeyBank feels it is so important to support the Food 2 Families campaign and help make a difference in our community."

Through its food bank distribution center and partner hunger-relief agencies, as well as its home-delivery meal program and other targeted feeding programs, FeedMore WNY alleviates hunger and assists community members of all ages throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

2024 marks the 20th year of the Food 2 Families campaign, a partnership between FeedMore WNY, WGRZ-TV and Tops Markets .

