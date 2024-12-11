Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067 | Ticker-Symbol: PSE
Tradegate
10.12.24
20:48 Uhr
82,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,61 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
81,5082,0017:02
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 16:38 Uhr
113 Leser
Public Service Enterprise Group: PSEG Caring for Kids: Supporting Children's Specialized Hospital

Finanznachrichten News

Building brighter futures together - this season and always

Originally published on PSEG ENERGIZE!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / It's that time of year again: the leaves have fallen, holiday decorations are on display and while the air grows colder, our hearts grow warmer. The season of giving has arrived, reminding us that comforts we often take for granted - like a cozy home, clean clothes or a warm meal - aren't always guaranteed for everyone.

That's why our PSEG Foundation is proud to support a variety of organizations that have made a difference in our communities throughout the year. Keep reading to learn about a handful of the many organizations we work with to help brighten our communities.

Children's Specialized Hospital is the nation's leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children under 21, with a total of 15 locations across New Jersey. The passionate staff at CSH are dedicated to treating children with special health challenges, including chronic illnesses, physical disabilities and developmental, behavioral and mental health concerns.

CSH is aligned with our passion for community, and we're proud to have partnered with them for almost two decades. Since 2005, our PSEG Foundation and PSE&G Corporate Social Responsibility have donated more than $7.2 million to support CSH's inspiring work. We recently provided CSH with a grant of $300,000 for the Social Determinants of Health Program to help improve long-term health outcomes for children and provide support for their families.

This year nearly 50 employees volunteered over 200 hours on fundraising activities for the Children's Specialized Hospital's annual golf outing and Walk n' Roll. Collectively PSEG employees raised $50,000 for the Walk n' Roll and over $700K during the golf outing.

Through our partnerships and support for a variety of organizations dedicated to helping communities in New Jersey, we're taking strides to help create a brighter future for New Jerseyans.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
