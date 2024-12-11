Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
11.12.24
17:24 Uhr
198,00 Euro
+3,00
+1,54 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2024 16:38 Uhr
111 Leser
GoDaddy: Entrepreneurs Challenged to Start a Small Business in 30 Days

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / GoDaddy:

GoDaddy shares simple, actionable steps for starting a business in 2025.

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Over the last five years, worldwide communities witnessed double-digit growth in microbusiness density, yet online marketing remains a top challenge for microbusiness owners according to GoDaddy Venture Forward research, which quantifies the presence and impact of over 20 million global online microbusinesses. Microbusiness density is defined as the number of microbusinesses per 100 people.

Entrepreneurs seeking to join the microbusiness revolution in 2025 are invited to take on GoDaddy's 30-Day 'Start a Business' Challenge, offering a roadmap to launch a business in simple, actionable steps. The challenge will guide entrepreneurs through picking a business name, developing a marketing strategy and refining business operations.

Returning for its second year, the 30-Day 'Start a Business' Challenge webpage saw more than 27,000 visits in 2023. That feedback yielded significant improvements, with small business influencers and GoDaddy employees expected to participate this year.

30-Day 'Start a Business' Challenge FAQ

  • Do I have to complete the challenge in 30 days?

    • Nope. Participants are free to complete the challenge at their own pace. The result will be the same - turning a great idea into reality.

  • Who's the challenge for?

    • It's for anyone with an idea for a business but may not know how to make it happen or where to start.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
