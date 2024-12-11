GoDaddy: Entrepreneurs Challenged to Start a Small Business in 30 Days

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2024 / GoDaddy:

Over the last five years, worldwide communities witnessed double-digit growth in microbusiness density, yet online marketing remains a top challenge for microbusiness owners according to GoDaddy Venture Forward research , which quantifies the presence and impact of over 20 million global online microbusinesses. Microbusiness density is defined as the number of microbusinesses per 100 people.

Entrepreneurs seeking to join the microbusiness revolution in 2025 are invited to take on GoDaddy's 30-Day 'Start a Business' Challenge , offering a roadmap to launch a business in simple, actionable steps. The challenge will guide entrepreneurs through picking a business name, developing a marketing strategy and refining business operations.

Returning for its second year, the 30-Day 'Start a Business' Challenge webpage saw more than 27,000 visits in 2023. That feedback yielded significant improvements, with small business influencers and GoDaddy employees expected to participate this year.

30-Day 'Start a Business' Challenge FAQ

Do I have to complete the challenge in 30 days? Nope. Participants are free to complete the challenge at their own pace. The result will be the same - turning a great idea into reality.

Who's the challenge for? It's for anyone with an idea for a business but may not know how to make it happen or where to start.



