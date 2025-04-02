GoDaddy: Inspiring Future Women Leaders: Meet Lori Iventosch-James

GoDaddy:



Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career at GoDaddy.

I have been at GoDaddy for nearly nine years and lead the Global Research and Insights Team (GRIT). We are a Center of Excellence, providing insights to drive strategy and business decisions across GoDaddy. I joined GoDaddy Women in Tech (GDWIT) in my first year because I felt strongly about supporting other women across our company and it was a wonderful way to meet other GoDaddy employees. When we had an office in Santa Clara, California, I was the GDWIT leader for our location. We sponsored events and had speakers come into the office. One of my favorite events was an afternoon tea. We had a huge turnout, after all- who can resist tea sandwiches, scones and cookies?

My former manager, Laura Messerschmitt, who serves as the Executive Sponsor of GDWIT, encouraged me to get involved. Gradually, my engagement deepened, and I joined the leadership council to help plan events. I then progressed to the role of Co-Vice President and now proudly serve as Co-President. GDWIT has always been a valuable resource for its members and GoDaddy as a whole. I am honored to contribute to such an impactful Employee Resource Group.

What inspired you to pursue a career in the tech industry?

I found myself unexpectedly drawn to this path. While finishing my Ph.D. in Educational Psychology at UC Berkeley, with a focus on Quantitative Methods, I had initially planned to pursue a career as a professor. An internship opportunity arose with Tandem Computers in their Quality Improvement team, offering an attractive salary. I began working part-time at Tandem and was struck by the swift decision-making process, a stark contrast to the prolonged two-year cycle required for publishing academic research. The team was led by an exceptional woman who became my mentor. Later, I joined Cadence Design Systems and encountered another remarkable female leader who mentored me. These experiences pushed me to continue a career path within the tech industry.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

I love that GoDaddy is inclusive and values diversity. The culture is incredibly collaborative and I am lucky to have a wonderful team, who are always willing to help one another out. Moreover, GoDaddy is very supportive of a healthy work-life balance and our Wellness Days are a perfect example of that commitment.

What advice would you give to other employees who want to get involved in GDWIT?

I highly recommend joining GDWIT. By participating, you will benefit immensely from networking with other employees who are passionate about supporting women in technology. You'll have the opportunity to attend informative sessions, webinars, and talks, participate in wellness events, engage in mentor/mentee opportunities, and contribute to the community.

What future changes do you hope to see for women in the tech industry?

I hope to see more women in senior leadership positions across the industry.

GoDaddy is fortunate to have many strong women leaders, and we have had the privilege of hearing their experiences and advice through GDWIT events.

Their stories are both inspirational and offer valuable guidance for women early in their careers.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I enjoy traveling, baking, and spending time with my family (my 24-year-old twin sons, Daniel & Gabriel, and my husband, Fred). Every year, I bake holiday cookies for friends, family and my rockstar GRIT team leaders. I make around 9 different recipes with 2-3 batches of each, which generates hundreds of cookies. With regard to travel, our most recent trips were to Vietnam/Cambodia, Costa Rica, Egypt and Portugal, and my favorite destination is Australia.

