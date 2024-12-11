France's TotalEnergies and Omani energy company OQ Alternative Energy have signed agreements to develop 100 MW of solar and two 100 MW wind projects. Construction will begin in early 2025. TotalEnergies has entered into a partnership with OQ Alternative Energy (Oqae) to develop a 100 MW solar project in Saih Nihaydah, northern Oman. Construction of the North Solar project is scheduled to begin in early 2025, with electricity production expected to begin in late 2026. The electricity will be delivered through a long-term power purchase agreement with Petroleum Development Oman, the Sultanate's ...

