Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Tradegate
11.12.24
08:00 Uhr
16,795 Euro
+0,135
+0,81 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,68516,95019:07
16,69516,94519:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2024 18:22 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VALLOUREC: Appointment of Annelise le Gall as Employee Representative to the Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

APPOINTMENT OF ANNELISE LE GALL AS EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Meudon (France), December 11, 2024 - Vallourec, a global leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces the appointment of a new Employee Representative Director to its Board of Directors.

During the Group Workers' Committee meeting held on December 10, 2024, Annelise Le Gall was elected as Director representing the employees in accordance with Article L.225-27-1 of the French Commercial Code. Vallourec's Board of Directors acknowledges this appointment for a four-year term.

The Board of Directors now includes two employee Directors, Ms. Annelise Le Gall and Mr. Patrick Poulin.

Annelise Le Gall has been with Vallourec for 17 years, holding various positions within the Group. She currently serves as the Business Development Manager for Vallourec's Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing solution (WAAM).

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer commented: "We are pleased to welcome Annelise Le Gall as Employee Representative Director on the Board of Directors. Her diverse experience in the industrial sector and deep knowledge of Vallourec will be valuable assets in supporting the Board's discussions on implementation of the New Vallourec plan and the Group's development."

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1

Individual shareholders:
Toll Free number

Press relations: Taddeo
Romain Grière
Tel: +33

Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33

Attachment

  • Vallourec_Press Release_Appointment of Annelise LE GALL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/81b0bbfc-770e-44ea-8db2-8a23d58296da)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.