Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Pete Denk has been named president and chief operating officer, Industrial Sector, effective January 1, 2025. Denk succeeds Paulo Ruiz, who will assume the role of president and chief executive officer following Craig Arnold's retirement on May 31, 2025. In this role, Denk will be responsible for the company's Aerospace, Mobility, Filtration and Golf Pride businesses. He will continue reporting to Ruiz as a member of Eaton's senior leadership team. In a related move, Antonio Galvao will succeed Denk as president, Mobility Group, effective January 1, 2025.

"Pete's strong leadership and empowering approach help fuel a passion for growth and margin expansion," said Ruiz. "His demonstrated ability to lead large teams and deliver results in a highly dynamic environment make him ideally suited to oversee our Industrial Sector as we continue our evolution as an enterprise."

Denk joined Eaton in 2018 as president, Vehicle Group, North America before becoming president, Mobility Group, in 2023. Prior to Eaton, Denk spent nearly 20 years with Robert Bosch LLC, starting in manufacturing and operations and then serving in a variety of other roles of increasing responsibility including director, Development and Applications Engineering; vice president, Thermal Systems; and president, Electrical Drives, North America.

Denk holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and a Master of Mechanical Engineering and fluid mechanics degree, both from Cornell University. He also holds a Master of Manufacturing Engineering degree from the University of Michigan.

Galvao has been with Eaton for 38 years, most recently as president, Mobility Group and Corporate, South America. As president, Mobility Group, Galvao will continue reporting to Denk and will become a member of Eaton's senior leadership team. He has held many quality, manufacturing and operations roles over the years including director, Passenger Car business unit, at the Light and Medium Duty Transmission facility in Mogi Mirim, Brazil and director, Operational Excellence, Light and Medium Duty Transmission division, Truck Group in Galesburg, Michigan.

Ruiz continued, "Antonio is a proven leader whose decades of experience in our Mobility Group position him well for success in leading this talented team."

Galvao holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the Universidade Estadual de Campinas in Brazil and a Master of Business Administration degree from Fundação Getulio Vargas in Brazil.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

