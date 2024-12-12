The Allianz Group's stock has demonstrated remarkable momentum, reaching €301.10, marking a 1.0% increase amid significant leadership structure changes scheduled for January 2025. The insurance giant's robust performance is further evidenced by its impressive third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings per share reaching €6.54, showcasing substantial growth compared to the previous year. This positive trajectory is particularly noteworthy given the stock's significant 21% elevation from its 52-week low, reflecting strong market confidence in the company's strategic direction and operational efficiency.

Growth Projections

Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook for Allianz's future performance, setting an average price target of €316.57. The company's ambitious growth strategy aims to achieve annual balance sheet profit increases of seven to nine percent per share through 2027. Shareholders can anticipate an attractive dividend prospect, with projections indicating a distribution of €15.03 per share for the current year, marking a substantial increase from the previous year's €13.80 payout.

