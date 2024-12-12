LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L), a specialist staffing firm, Thursday said its net fees for the fiscal year ended November 30 decreased 9 percent to 369.1 million pounds from 418.8 million pounds in the previous year, reflecting the continued softness in new business across Contract and Permanent.Contract fee declined 7 percent to 310.6 million pounds from 343.6 million pounds a year ago, while Permanent fee was down 18 percent year-on-year to 58.5 million pounds.Additionally, SThree plans to launch a share buyback programme of up to 20 million pounds.For fiscal 2024, the company expects its performance to be in line with market expectations.For fiscal 2025, SThree sees profit before tax to be about 25 million pounds.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX