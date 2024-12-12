Hyundai Mobis to Showcase World's First Full-Windshield Holographic Display at CES 2025

The groundbreaking display projects critical driving information across the entire width of the windshield, offering a panoramic and immersive experience that spans from the driver's seat to the passenger's seat.

Hyundai Mobis will also present its suite of human-centric technologies at CES 2025, including adaptive interior lighting and M.Brain, an advanced brainwave-based system.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis, a leading global automotive supplier, will unveil its vision for the future of mobility at CES 2025, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 7-10, 2025.

At CES, the company will unveil its Holographic Windshield Display, a groundbreaking innovation that enhances driving visibility through augmented reality. This first-of-its-kind display projects critical driving information-such as navigation, infotainment, and safety alerts-across the entire width of the front windshield. The result is a panoramic and immersive experience that seamlessly spans from the driver's seat to the passenger's seat.

Co-developed with the leading German optics company ZEISS, the display will be featured in Kia's electric vehicle, the EV9, exclusively for its unveiling at CES. By integrating specialized optical film, the system provides easy access to key information while maintaining an open, spacious feel and improving overall driving safety. Hyundai Mobis plans to begin mass production of this advanced technology as early as 2027.

Under the theme "Beyond and More," Hyundai Mobis will showcase a unique user experience at CES through its "Human Tech" initiative-a suite of technologies designed to bridge the gap between people and technology while enhancing safety and convenience with seamless, adaptive connections. Alongside the holographic windshield display, the company will unveil a human-centric interior lighting system that intelligently adapts to user needs and M.Brain, an advanced brainwave-based system that monitors and addresses driver distractions.

Hyundai Mobis will unveil its Human-Centric Interior Lighting technology, an adaptive lighting solution designed to adjust to the user's mood and environment. This innovative system offers 32 situational modes, including features to reduce driver stress, alleviate motion sickness, prevent dismounting hazards, and even provide UV-C sterilization. Visitors to the Hyundai Mobis booth can experience firsthand how this advanced lighting technology dynamically responds to biological rhythms, health conditions, and the vehicle's surroundings.

Another standout innovation is M.Brain, Hyundai Mobis' flagship brainwave-based technology. This advanced system monitors driver focus in real-time by analyzing brainwave data, providing alerts during states of drowsiness or inattention. Live demonstrations at CES will give visitors the opportunity to see M.Brain in action and explore its potential to enhance driver safety.

CES 2025 will mark Hyundai Mobis' tenth consecutive appearance at the world's largest tech show. Over the years, the company has consistently highlighted groundbreaking mobility innovations and production-ready technologies. At CES 2025, Hyundai Mobis will reaffirm its position as a leader in shaping the future of mobility.

