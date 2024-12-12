LONDON (dpa-AFX) - C&C Group plc (CCR.L), a vertically integrated premium drinks company, Thursday announced the appointment of Roger White to the Board as Chief Executive Officer from January 20.Following Roger White's appointment, Ralph Findlay will return as Non-Executive Chair and Chair of the Nomination Committee.Roger White, with 20 years of experience, was formerly Chief Executive of A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L) since 2002.Findlay, Chair and CEO of C&C Group said, 'His knowledge and insight will be of great relevance and invaluable to C&C as we continue the recent positive momentum underway within the business and progress our plans to deliver enhanced shareholder value.'Wednesday, CCR.L had closed 1.80 cents or 1.23% higher at $147.80 on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX