LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) reported that its loss attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended 28 September 2024 narrowed to 8.0 million pounds from 12.2 million pounds in the prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations narrows to 4.1 pence from 6.2 pence in the prior year.Loss before taxation was 6.5 million pounds compared to a loss of 16.8 million pounds in the previous year.Revenue from customer contracts was 145.1 million pounds down from 161.5 million pounds in the prior year.The company reiterated its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2025, projecting Group adjusted operating profit in the mid to high 20 million pounds range.In fiscal year 2026, the conversion of the currency order book into sales will accelerate, leading to strong double-digit growth in Currency EBITDA before central costs.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX