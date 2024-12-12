Explore critical cybersecurity topics with industry leaders, policymakers, and top experts

Gain actionable insights on protecting infrastructure and defending democratic institutions

Stay ahead of emerging threats and cutting-edge technology shaping global security

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, launched its new podcast today, Code and Country. The series examines the intersection of technology, security, and the defense of democratic institutions, featuring insights from top global experts. Listeners can access the podcast now at codeandcountry.fm.

The podcast brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and cybersecurity professionals to discuss trends, threats, and actionable solutions. Topics include real-world applications of cybersecurity in the protection of critical infrastructure, the evolving role of technology in national defense, and how public-private collaboration strengthens security.

"This podcast examines how cybersecurity underpins national security," says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "By tackling critical challenges and exploring actionable solutions, it offers valuable insights to anyone navigating today's complex cybersecurity landscape."

The first episode is available today, with new episodes to follow and special editions planned during major cybersecurity events. Future episodes will explore international cybersecurity policy, safeguarding democratic institutions, and cutting-edge technology shaping global security.

Subscribe to Code and Country to stay informed about key security conversations shaping the future.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services, aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

