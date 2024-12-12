Anzeige
Bionoid Pharma, Inc. Moves to Expand E-Commerce Presence With Binding Agreement to Acquire Platform From Vitawin Supplements Ltd.

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("Bionoid") (OTC PINK:BINP) is pleased to announce the signing of a Binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Vitawin Supplements Ltd. to acquire its premier e-commerce platform, PrimeEnduro.com. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Bionoid's strategic plan to expand its presence in the health and wellness sector through a scalable and AI-enhanced e-commerce ecosystem.

The LOI outlines that Bionoid will retain all revenue generated by PrimeEnduro.com prior to the finalization of the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA), ensuring a seamless ownership transition and uninterrupted operations. The transaction, structured as a straightforward APA, will enable Bionoid to rapidly integrate PrimeEnduro.com into its growing portfolio, driving further growth in the e-commerce space.

"This acquisition is an exciting opportunity for Bionoid to expand our footprint in health and wellness while leveraging the power of our AI Maverick platform to deliver enhanced customer experiences," said Wayne Cockburn, CEO of Bionoid Pharma, Inc. "This marks an important step in our long-term strategy to build innovative, AI-driven solutions that foster brand loyalty and sustainable growth."

PrimeEnduro.com is poised to benefit from the integration of Bionoid's proprietary AI Maverick technology, which offers personalized health assistants and dynamic tools to enhance the shopping experience. This synergy underscores Bionoid's commitment to leading the health and wellness sector through cutting-edge technology and strategic acquisitions.

Stay connected:

  • Website: BionoidPhama.com

  • OTC Markets: BINP

  • X (formally Twitter)

About Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

Bionoid Pharma, Inc. is a health and wellness company focused on expanding revenue and brand presence through strategic acquisitions and advanced AI technology. Its five-year plan includes acquiring revenue-generating e-commerce platforms and integrating its proprietary AI Maverick system, featuring personalized health assistants and wellness-on-demand tools. BINP aims to lead in AI-driven health solutions, fostering customer loyalty, investor confidence, and sustainable growth.

For further information, contact:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO
Phone: (905) 505-0770
Email: bionoidpharma@gmail.com

SOURCE: Bionoid Pharma, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
