MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Discount retailer Target Corp. announced its Holiday Countdown Sale from December 12 through 14, and exclusive deals of up to 40% off through December 24. Further, Christmas Eve same-day delivery for orders are available for the last-minute holiday shoppers.The company is offering incredible same-day fulfillment options including straight to guests' home or to friends and family, along with extended shopping hours and just-announced deals up to 40% off on top gifts of the season.Target is also providing extended hours for shopping, with most of the retailer's nearly 2,000 stores opening from 7 a.m. local time to midnight, through December 23.On Christmas Eve, December 24, stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. All Target stores are closed on Christmas Day, December 25.Same-day delivery orders can be placed by 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, which will be delivered to guests' doorsteps, or sent to anyone on their shopping list. For members of Target Circle 360, the retailer's paid membership program, unlimited same-day delivery on orders over $35 are available. For nonmembers, same-day delivery is available for $9.99 per order.For on the go guests, orders will be delivered to their car through Drive Up, with orders placed by 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve available for pickup the same day. They can also make a return and get Starbucks without leaving their car.During the three-day Holiday Countdown Sale, Target offers thousands of toys, foodie favorites, beauty and personal care gift sets, and other must have items. The company will also offer last-minute deals like 30% off select women's clothing from Wild Fable, Universal Thread and A New Day, as well as savings on tech, books and video games.Consumers can also take advantage of weeklong deals launching each Sunday, with exclusive deals and the Deal of the Day for Target Circle members.Michael Fiddelke, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Target, said, 'At Target, we understand that life can get busy, which is why we're committed to making last-minute holiday shopping easy and affordable with delivery options and deals that fit every schedule and budget. Whether you're picking up one final gift or making a quick grocery run, our team is ready to help you wrap up your to-do list and save money in multiple ways so you can enjoy the magic of the season.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX