Enhanced AI capabilities mark a major advancement in professional tax research and workflow efficiency

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting (TAA) today announced the launch of expanded AI capabilities in CCH AnswerConnect, introducing a new conversational AI feature. Following the recent integration of CCH AnswerConnect with CCH Axcess Tax in October, this enhancement is designed to provide users with faster, more efficient, and natural interactions when searching for tax answers. These innovations are part of Wolters Kluwer's ongoing efforts to transform tax professionals' workflows.

"In the workflow of the future, tax professionals will have access to information they need for a client's tax scenario seamlessly integrated into their software, eliminating the need for context switching and searching," said Dean Sonderegger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Canada and Research Learning at Wolters Kluwer TAA North America. "We are continuously investing in CCH AnswerConnect to drive improved efficiency and insight. Through the integration of these advanced AI capabilities, Wolters Kluwer demonstrates its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation, significantly improving tax professionals' workflows and empowering them to provide more value-added services to their clients."

The new conversational AI feature allows tax professionals to engage in back-and-forth text chat conversations within CCH AnswerConnect, enabling quicker and more seamless access to exclusive and continuously updated content.

Highlights of the Conversational AI feature include:

Natural, Back-and-Forth Conversations : Mimicking human interaction, the conversational AI enables users to ask follow-up queries and refine search results without needing to start over.

: Mimicking human interaction, the conversational AI enables users to ask follow-up queries and refine search results without needing to start over. Seamless Integration with Trusted Content : GenAI responses are based entirely on Wolters Kluwer's proprietary, continuously updated research library, with direct access to the sources referenced to generate the response.

: GenAI responses are based entirely on Wolters Kluwer's proprietary, continuously updated research library, with direct access to the sources referenced to generate the response. Instantly Summarize a Source Document : Within the GenAI chat, summarize any of the Sources with one click.

: Within the GenAI chat, summarize any of the Sources with one click. Enhanced Search Experience : Address complex tax questions with reliable answers faster than ever.

: Address complex tax questions with reliable answers faster than ever. Improved Workflow Efficiency: Save significant time that can be redirected toward high-value initiatives and client advisory services.

For more information about CCH AnswerConnect and the new GenAI feature, please visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/cch-answerconnect.

Responsible AI

Wolters Kluwer adheres to development standards and processes that promote responsibility and accountability for AI systems and their outcomes. The company addresses risk management and issue remediation during design, development and after deployment. In 2023, the company released its AI Principles, which support the development of secure, explainable AI that is rooted in its high-quality, expert-curated, domain content.

Wolters Kluwer TAA enables tax and accounting professionals and businesses of all sizes to drive productivity, navigate change, and deliver better outcomes.

For more information on the latest in AI, please visit Wolters Kluwer's corporate AI Center or the TAA AI Hub page.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241212997142/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Office: +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com