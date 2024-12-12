WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to implement a new corporate structure designed to enhance its strategic flexibility and create potential opportunities to unlock additional shareholder value.Under this new corporate structure, Warner Bros. Discovery will serve as the parent company for two distinct operating divisions.The Global Linear Networks division will be a premier linear television business that operates some of the most renowned networks with compelling news, sports, scripted and unscripted programming.The Streaming & Studios division will be a globally scaled streaming platform and storied film and entertainment studios with a portfolio of the world's most beloved intellectual property.Global Linear Networks will focus on maximizing profitability and free cash flow to continue deleveraging, while Streaming & Studios will focus on driving growth and strong returns on increasing invested capital.Warner Bros. Discovery expects the new corporate structure to enhance clarity and focus, with each division positioned to deliver on its specific strategic and operational objectives while executing on initiatives to further key priorities for consolidated Warner Bros. Discovery.The new corporate structure will also increase optionality to pursue further value creation opportunities for both divisions in an evolving media landscape.Warner Bros. Discovery expects to start the foundational steps immediately and to complete the implementation of the new corporate structure by mid-2025.In addition, the Company expects to continue to evolve the Board to execute its strategy and drive future shareholder value creation.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX