MobiCard Inc.: Peer to Peer Network Extends Crowdfunding Campaign to January 30, 2025

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2024 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC PINK:PTOP), the innovative leader behind the first publicly traded digital business card, MobiCard, is excited to announce an extension of its ongoing crowdfunding campaign. The new deadline for investments is now set for January 30, 2025.

PTOP filed the extension with the SEC and amended the Form C on file with the SEC weeks ago. The website for the crowdfunding portal can be found here: Home | Peer To Peer Network . The minimum investment remains at $250 per shareholder and the shares are priced at 33% lower than today's price. This allows for an unlimited number of unaccredited shareholders to participate.

This extension allows investors additional time to join the Peer To Peer Network's mission of transforming digital networking and business card technology. Shares purchased through this initiative remain restricted for one year, after which investors will have the flexibility to deposit their shares with a broker of their choice, offering future liquidity options.

"We are thrilled to extend our crowdfunding campaign and give more people the opportunity to support our vision," said Joshua Sodaitis, CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "This is an exciting time for our company as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, and this extension ensures that interested investors have time to participate in our journey."

With this extended timeline, Peer To Peer Network invites both new and existing supporters to take advantage of this opportunity to be part of the future of networking technology.

Inventor & owner of the electronic interactive business card mobile software system with customer relationship management data base possessing granted utility patent #10,616,368 as well as patent# 10,270,880. Differentiating MOBICARD from other digital business card apps and recently a 3rd provisional patent was granted (Application No. 63/699,009) for its groundbreaking "Platform for Connecting Companies and Social Media Users for Targeted Marketing Campaigns." This provisional patent represents a major step forward in PTOP's journey as a pioneer in the digital marketing space and strengthens the company's intellectual property portfolio.

"We believe that we will finally wrap up the Beta version of our apps before Christmas and move toward releasing the next version of our apps in January of 2025," concluded CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

For more information about the crowdfunding campaign, visit the Peer To Peer Network crowdfunding page here .

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao

jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

Peer to Peer Network Inc.

Investor Relations

info@ptopnetwork.com





