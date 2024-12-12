AMOEBA: Koppert partners with Amoéba to launch innovative biofungicide solution

Press release

Berkel en Rodenrijs, The Netherlands & Chassieu, France 12 December 2024

BERKEL EN RODENRIJS, The Netherlands, CHASSIEU, France - Koppert, the world market leader in biological crop protection and Amoéba an industrial Greentech company are proud to announce their intention to partner to introduce an innovative biofungicide to the market. This global collaboration was formalized on Thursday with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Koppert improves plant health both above and underground. All their solutions support one goal: 100% sustainable agriculture. With 2750 employees and 30 subsidiaries all over the world their solutions are currently being successfully applied in more than 100 countries.

Amoéba specializes in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoeba. AXPERA is their innovative biological crop protection solution, an amoeba lysate-based biofungicide for combating fungal diseases. In the next coming weeks, Amoéba expects to receive the final assessment report on its active substance from the European Food Safety Environment (EFSA), which will pave the way for the use of its product AXPERA in Europe by the end of 2025. USA approval for the product AXPERA is expected mid of 2025 (approval for the active substance was granted in 2022).

Over the next five months, the two companies will explore exclusively the opportunity of a close cooperation in areas such as distribution, production, registration, financing and product (co-) development of AXPERA and new biocontrol products. Koppert and Amoéba will be working together to launch this innovative solution in the market.

Benoit Villers, Chairman of Amoéba: "This MOU is a major milestone for the company and we are very proud to sign it with Koppert with whom we share the same DNA. It is a recognition of the fact that we are now considered as an important player in the biocontrol area. I am really convinced that Koppert with its strong expertise in biocontrol is the right partner for a win-win deal".

Martin Koppert, Chief Business Officer of Koppert follows: "We are excited to collaborate with Amoéba to introduce this novel bio fungicide and its unique mode of action against a wide range of key pathogens in various crops. After two years of preparations, we are ready to enter the next phase and solidify our partnership. In this phase, Koppert will contribute its operational expertise and commercial distribution strength to bring AXPERA to market."

About Koppert

Koppert partners with nature to find ways of growing that are both safe and healthy. Helping growers to support, protect and strengthen their crop with an integrated system of natural solutions. We use natural enemies to combat pests, bumblebees for pollination, microbials, and biostimulants that support, protect and strengthen crops. We have driven agricultural innovation for over 50 years. Growers and farmers worldwide use our products and knowledge to restore the natural balance in their crops. Our holistic approach is what sets us apart. Improving plant health both above and underground. All our solutions support one goal: 100% sustainable agriculture. With 2750 employees and 30 subsidiaries all over the world our solutions are currently being successfully applied in more than 100 countries.

About Amoéba

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and growing it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contact Koppert:

Marloes RIBBIUS

Mail: MRibbius@koppert.nl

Tel: +31 (0)653616458

Contacts Amoéba:

Amoéba Actus finance & communication Droit Devant Agency Chief Executive Officer

Jean-François DOUCET

+33 (0)4 26 69 16 00

jf.doucet@amoeba-nature.com Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2024 under number D24-0352 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba . The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

