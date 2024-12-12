Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Actusnews Wire
12.12.2024 18:13 Uhr
OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Provisional calendar for the publication of financial information

Finanznachrichten News

Rungis, 12 December 2024 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN code: FR0014003T71; symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, today announces its provisional agenda for the publication of its financial information. This calendar is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

EventDate
FY 2023/24 results and Q1 2024/25 revenueMonday 27 January 2025 (after close of trading)
Shareholders' meeting on fiscal year ending 30 September 2024Thursday 6 March 2025
H1 2024/25 revenueTuesday 13 May 2025 (after close of trading)
H1 2024/25 revenue and Q3 2024/25 revenueMonday 21 July 2025 (after close of trading)
FY 2024/25 revenueMonday 3 November 2025 (after close of trading)


For more information: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-run group founded in 1850, specialising in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic produce, for European consumers. With expertise in the entire value chain, from production to import, as well as specific know-how in ripening, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, through all distribution networks (supermarkets and hypermarkets, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and fresh-cut). Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects the local environment and people, the Group achieved an 80/100 rating in the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2023 campaign, underlining the maturity of its ESG approach. Based at Rungis Market, Omer-Decugis & Cie had sales of
€247.4 million at 30 September 2024, representing more than 160,000 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables distributed.

Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie
Emeline Pasquier
epasquier@omerdecugis.com
www.omerdecugis.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant - Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE - Press Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - fndiaye@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2luZ5loZ27GyXFraJtrl5OVaZpqyJaXlmqVlJVtaMibbp9nxmhoaJzJZnFqlmdr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89125-cp-omer-decugis-cie_agenda_2025_vdef_vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
