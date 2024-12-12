OMER-DECUGIS & CIE: Provisional calendar for the publication of financial information

Rungis, 12 December 2024 - Omer-Decugis & Cie (ISIN code: FR0014003T71; symbol: ALODC), an international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruits and vegetables, today announces its provisional agenda for the publication of its financial information. This calendar is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

Event Date FY 2023/24 results and Q1 2024/25 revenue Monday 27 January 2025 (after close of trading) Shareholders' meeting on fiscal year ending 30 September 2024 Thursday 6 March 2025 H1 2024/25 revenue Tuesday 13 May 2025 (after close of trading) H1 2024/25 revenue and Q3 2024/25 revenue Monday 21 July 2025 (after close of trading) FY 2024/25 revenue Monday 3 November 2025 (after close of trading)



For more information: www.omerdecugis.com

About Omer-Decugis & Cie

Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family-run group founded in 1850, specialising in fresh fruit and vegetables, particularly exotic produce, for European consumers. With expertise in the entire value chain, from production to import, as well as specific know-how in ripening, the Group markets its fruit, mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe, through all distribution networks (supermarkets and hypermarkets, out-of-home catering, specialised distribution and fresh-cut). Committed to sustainable agriculture that respects the local environment and people, the Group achieved an 80/100 rating in the EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2023 campaign, underlining the maturity of its ESG approach. Based at Rungis Market, Omer-Decugis & Cie had sales of

€247.4 million at 30 September 2024, representing more than 160,000 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables distributed.

Contacts

Omer-Decugis & Cie

Emeline Pasquier

epasquier@omerdecugis.com

www.omerdecugis.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - omerdecugis@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE - Press Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 34 - fndiaye@actus.fr

