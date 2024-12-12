DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Dec-2024 / 17:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 12 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 277,127 Highest price paid per share: 131.00p Lowest price paid per share: 126.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.9347p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,804,010 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,804,010) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 128.9347p 277,127

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 200 126.50 08:43:40 00315385003TRLO1 XLON 2002 127.00 08:53:06 00315397360TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 08:53:06 00315397361TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 09:01:33 00315407830TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 09:05:31 00315412709TRLO1 XLON 200 127.50 09:12:48 00315421776TRLO1 XLON 200 127.50 09:18:30 00315428949TRLO1 XLON 300 127.50 09:35:41 00315448337TRLO1 XLON 200 127.50 09:49:07 00315459867TRLO1 XLON 3160 128.00 09:49:52 00315460302TRLO1 XLON 1518 128.00 09:49:52 00315460303TRLO1 XLON 924 128.00 09:49:52 00315460304TRLO1 XLON 84 128.00 09:50:46 00315461558TRLO1 XLON 2301 128.00 09:50:46 00315461559TRLO1 XLON 2385 128.00 09:50:46 00315461557TRLO1 XLON 2396 128.00 09:50:51 00315461720TRLO1 XLON 2396 128.00 09:50:51 00315461721TRLO1 XLON 824 128.00 10:00:54 00315466521TRLO1 XLON 824 128.00 10:00:54 00315466522TRLO1 XLON 3515 128.00 10:00:54 00315466525TRLO1 XLON 5441 128.00 10:00:54 00315466526TRLO1 XLON 3000 128.00 10:00:54 00315466523TRLO1 XLON 298 128.00 10:00:54 00315466524TRLO1 XLON 852 127.50 10:00:55 00315466527TRLO1 XLON 852 127.50 10:00:55 00315466528TRLO1 XLON 141 127.50 10:00:58 00315466533TRLO1 XLON 803 127.50 10:00:58 00315466532TRLO1 XLON 662 127.50 10:00:58 00315466534TRLO1 XLON 2277 128.00 10:26:44 00315467290TRLO1 XLON 756 129.00 10:32:59 00315467560TRLO1 XLON 669 129.00 10:32:59 00315467561TRLO1 XLON 710 129.00 10:32:59 00315467562TRLO1 XLON 3000 129.00 10:35:34 00315467658TRLO1 XLON 422 129.00 10:35:34 00315467659TRLO1 XLON 3278 129.00 10:35:34 00315467660TRLO1 XLON 5662 129.00 10:35:34 00315467661TRLO1 XLON 882 129.00 10:36:12 00315467677TRLO1 XLON 884 129.00 10:36:25 00315467682TRLO1 XLON 579 129.00 10:36:55 00315467718TRLO1 XLON 282 129.00 10:36:55 00315467719TRLO1 XLON 498 129.00 10:37:38 00315467734TRLO1 XLON 362 129.00 10:37:38 00315467735TRLO1 XLON 865 129.00 10:38:27 00315467746TRLO1 XLON 858 129.00 10:39:30 00315467788TRLO1 XLON 857 129.00 10:41:50 00315467972TRLO1 XLON 857 129.00 10:42:52 00315468011TRLO1 XLON 858 129.00 10:46:01 00315468192TRLO1 XLON 856 129.00 10:47:39 00315468314TRLO1 XLON 844 129.00 10:51:13 00315468457TRLO1 XLON 16 129.00 10:51:13 00315468458TRLO1 XLON 859 129.00 10:51:39 00315468473TRLO1 XLON 857 129.00 10:53:29 00315468705TRLO1 XLON 856 129.00 10:55:40 00315468781TRLO1 XLON 865 129.00 10:59:30 00315469222TRLO1 XLON 437 129.00 10:59:55 00315469232TRLO1 XLON 422 129.00 10:59:55 00315469233TRLO1 XLON 470 129.00 11:02:45 00315469561TRLO1 XLON 387 129.00 11:02:45 00315469562TRLO1 XLON 860 129.00 11:03:40 00315469581TRLO1 XLON 856 129.00 11:04:53 00315469638TRLO1 XLON 859 129.00 11:05:47 00315469679TRLO1 XLON 626 128.50 11:11:04 00315469916TRLO1 XLON 230 128.50 11:11:04 00315469917TRLO1 XLON 856 128.50 11:11:04 00315469918TRLO1 XLON 852 128.00 11:19:04 00315470346TRLO1 XLON 851 128.00 11:19:04 00315470347TRLO1 XLON 851 128.00 11:19:04 00315470349TRLO1 XLON 852 128.00 11:19:04 00315470348TRLO1 XLON 851 128.00 11:19:04 00315470350TRLO1 XLON 851 128.00 11:19:04 00315470352TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2024 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)