Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
12.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,510 Euro
+0,040
+2,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5101,85020:09
Dow Jones News
12.12.2024 18:52 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Dec-2024 / 17:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
12 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               12 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      277,127 
Highest price paid per share:         131.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          126.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.9347p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,804,010 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,804,010) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      128.9347p                    277,127

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
200              126.50          08:43:40         00315385003TRLO1     XLON 
2002              127.00          08:53:06         00315397360TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          08:53:06         00315397361TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          09:01:33         00315407830TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          09:05:31         00315412709TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.50          09:12:48         00315421776TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.50          09:18:30         00315428949TRLO1     XLON 
300              127.50          09:35:41         00315448337TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.50          09:49:07         00315459867TRLO1     XLON 
3160              128.00          09:49:52         00315460302TRLO1     XLON 
1518              128.00          09:49:52         00315460303TRLO1     XLON 
924              128.00          09:49:52         00315460304TRLO1     XLON 
84               128.00          09:50:46         00315461558TRLO1     XLON 
2301              128.00          09:50:46         00315461559TRLO1     XLON 
2385              128.00          09:50:46         00315461557TRLO1     XLON 
2396              128.00          09:50:51         00315461720TRLO1     XLON 
2396              128.00          09:50:51         00315461721TRLO1     XLON 
824              128.00          10:00:54         00315466521TRLO1     XLON 
824              128.00          10:00:54         00315466522TRLO1     XLON 
3515              128.00          10:00:54         00315466525TRLO1     XLON 
5441              128.00          10:00:54         00315466526TRLO1     XLON 
3000              128.00          10:00:54         00315466523TRLO1     XLON 
298              128.00          10:00:54         00315466524TRLO1     XLON 
852              127.50          10:00:55         00315466527TRLO1     XLON 
852              127.50          10:00:55         00315466528TRLO1     XLON 
141              127.50          10:00:58         00315466533TRLO1     XLON 
803              127.50          10:00:58         00315466532TRLO1     XLON 
662              127.50          10:00:58         00315466534TRLO1     XLON 
2277              128.00          10:26:44         00315467290TRLO1     XLON 
756              129.00          10:32:59         00315467560TRLO1     XLON 
669              129.00          10:32:59         00315467561TRLO1     XLON 
710              129.00          10:32:59         00315467562TRLO1     XLON 
3000              129.00          10:35:34         00315467658TRLO1     XLON 
422              129.00          10:35:34         00315467659TRLO1     XLON 
3278              129.00          10:35:34         00315467660TRLO1     XLON 
5662              129.00          10:35:34         00315467661TRLO1     XLON 
882              129.00          10:36:12         00315467677TRLO1     XLON 
884              129.00          10:36:25         00315467682TRLO1     XLON 
579              129.00          10:36:55         00315467718TRLO1     XLON 
282              129.00          10:36:55         00315467719TRLO1     XLON 
498              129.00          10:37:38         00315467734TRLO1     XLON 
362              129.00          10:37:38         00315467735TRLO1     XLON 
865              129.00          10:38:27         00315467746TRLO1     XLON 
858              129.00          10:39:30         00315467788TRLO1     XLON 
857              129.00          10:41:50         00315467972TRLO1     XLON 
857              129.00          10:42:52         00315468011TRLO1     XLON 
858              129.00          10:46:01         00315468192TRLO1     XLON 
856              129.00          10:47:39         00315468314TRLO1     XLON 
844              129.00          10:51:13         00315468457TRLO1     XLON 
16               129.00          10:51:13         00315468458TRLO1     XLON 
859              129.00          10:51:39         00315468473TRLO1     XLON 
857              129.00          10:53:29         00315468705TRLO1     XLON 
856              129.00          10:55:40         00315468781TRLO1     XLON 
865              129.00          10:59:30         00315469222TRLO1     XLON 
437              129.00          10:59:55         00315469232TRLO1     XLON 
422              129.00          10:59:55         00315469233TRLO1     XLON 
470              129.00          11:02:45         00315469561TRLO1     XLON 
387              129.00          11:02:45         00315469562TRLO1     XLON 
860              129.00          11:03:40         00315469581TRLO1     XLON 
856              129.00          11:04:53         00315469638TRLO1     XLON 
859              129.00          11:05:47         00315469679TRLO1     XLON 
626              128.50          11:11:04         00315469916TRLO1     XLON 
230              128.50          11:11:04         00315469917TRLO1     XLON 
856              128.50          11:11:04         00315469918TRLO1     XLON 
852              128.00          11:19:04         00315470346TRLO1     XLON 
851              128.00          11:19:04         00315470347TRLO1     XLON 
851              128.00          11:19:04         00315470349TRLO1     XLON 
852              128.00          11:19:04         00315470348TRLO1     XLON 
851              128.00          11:19:04         00315470350TRLO1     XLON 
851              128.00          11:19:04         00315470352TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2024 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
