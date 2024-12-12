Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) joins the Euronext SBF 120 index, which includes the 120 largest companies listed on Euronext Paris, including the CAC 40 and most of the key players in the French economy. Medincell joins also the CAC Mid 60 index.

Christophe Douat, CEO of Medincell, said: "Just six years after our IPO, Medincell joins the SBF 120, a recognition of our strength and performance. This milestone enhances our attractiveness to new French and international institutional investors and will increase our visibility among financial analysts and the media. This distinction should lead to greater trading volume in our shares. I would like to thank Medincell's employees who are all shareholders, and all our individual and institutional shareholders for their confidence. This new step is the result of their ongoing support."

The composition of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 is decided by Euronext's Scientific Council for Indices on the basis of the market capitalizations and liquidity (trading volume) of companies listed on Euronext Paris.

Medincell's inclusion in the index will be effective from 20 December, after market close.

The SBF 120 index includes the following companies listed on Euronext Paris:

CAC 40: the 40 largest market capitalizations

https://live.euronext.com/fr/product/indices/FR0003500008-XPAR

CAC Next 20: The next 20 largest stocks following the CAC 40. Together, the CAC 40 and CAC Next 20 form the CAC Large 60.

https://live.euronext.com/fr/product/indices/QS0010989109-XPAR

CAC Mid 60: the 60 largest capitalizations on the first and second markets (excluding the CAC Large 60)

https://live.euronext.com/fr/product/indices/QS0010989117-XPAR

List of companies in the SBF 120 index: https://live.euronext.com/fr/product/indices/FR0003999481-XPAR

List of companies in the CAC Mid 60 index: https://live.euronext.com/fr/product/indices/QS0010989117-XPAR

Euronext press release: https://www.euronext.com/en/about/media/euronext-press-releases/euronext-announces-december-2024-quarterly-review-results-cacr

