Regulatory News:

In order to accompany the increase in the volumes of shares traded daily, Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) signed on April 11, 2025 an amendment to the Liquidity Agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on September 10, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, AMF Decision No. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 (the AMF Decision) and the provisions referred to therein.

Under this amendment, Medincell has increased the resources allocated to its Liquidity Contract by 600,000 euros (six hundred thousand euros).

It should be noted that when the Liquidity Agreement was implemented on September 10, 2024, the following resources were provided:

466,568.49 euros

8,824 Medincell shares

The resources allocated to the implementation following this amendment are:

1,168,010.83 euros

3,000 Medincell shares

Execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended under the conditions set out in article 5 of the AMF's Decision. It may also be suspended at Medincell's request for technical reasons, such as the counting of shares carrying voting rights prior to a Shareholders' Meeting or the counting of shares carrying dividend rights prior to detachment of the coupon, for a period defined by Medincell.

The Liquidity Agreement may be terminated at any time by Medincell or with prior notice by Rothschild Martin Maurel under the conditions set out in the agreement.

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY and SteadyTeq are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

medincell.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250415706314/en/

Contacts:

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86



Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023



Nicolas Mérigeau/ Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94



Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alban Dufumier

Investor Relations France

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94