Regulatory News:

Medincell (Paris:MEDCL):

Sharon Mates, PhD, is the co-founder and former Chair and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies, a CNS-focused biotech that developed the successful drug CAPLYTA, acquired by Johnson Johnson for $14.6 billion in April 2025.

Dr. Mates said: "Medincell is entering a new era and I'm excited to help shape its future. Its vision and achievements closely align with my passion for advancing medical innovation and delivering meaningful solutions for patients."

Charles Kunsch, PhD, is a seasoned life sciences executive with over 30 years of experience, including as former Managing Director at AbbVie Ventures, where he led investments in pioneering biotech companies.

Dr. Kunsch said: "Throughout my career, I've seen how innovation and collaboration can transform bold ideas into meaningful impact. These values are deeply rooted at Medincell. They've already taken the company far and laid a strong foundation for a new phase of growth. I'm excited to contribute my experience to support the executive team and fellow board members in driving the company's continued success."

These nominations aim to further strengthen the expertise of Medincell's Board of Directors, which currently includes:

Philippe Guy (Chairman) Former Head of BCG's Global Health Care Practice and member of BCG's Worldwide Executive Committee

Former Head of BCG's Global Health Care Practice and member of BCG's Worldwide Executive Committee Christophe Douat - CEO of Medincell

- CEO of Medincell Elisabeth Kogan - CEO of Clexio Bioscience, former SVP at Teva where she led global generic and specialty R&D

- CEO of Clexio Bioscience, former SVP at Teva where she led global generic and specialty R&D Tone Kvåle - CFO of Herantis Pharma, with over 25 years of biotech finance leadership

- CFO of Herantis Pharma, with over 25 years of biotech finance leadership Virginie Lleu Senior Partner at WittKieffer, with over 30 years of experience in executive search for the pharmaceutical industry

Senior Partner at WittKieffer, with over 30 years of experience in executive search for the pharmaceutical industry Pascal Touchon Former Global Head of Cell Gene Therapy at Novartis Oncology, CEO then Chairman of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Philippe Guy, Chairman of the Board of Medincell, said: "The Board has made it a priority to strengthen its collective expertise in preparation for the future. The addition of Dr. Mates and Dr. Kunsch brings a wealth of experience in innovation, strategic vision, and influential networks. Their contributions will play a key role in reinforcing our leadership, expanding our impact, and creating lasting value."

Christophe Douat, CEO and Director of Medincell, said: "The coming years will be the most transformative in Medincell's history. Sharon and Charles will bring invaluable experience and world-class expertise in science and innovation to our Board, as Medincell remains deeply committed to improving patients' lives."

The appointments of Dr. Mates and Dr. Kunsch, along with that of Pascal Touchon who was previously appointed by Medincell's Board of Directors (see press release) is subject to shareholder approval at the General Assembly to be held on September 11, 2025.

About Dr. Mates

Sharon Mates, Ph.D., co-founded Intra-Cellular Therapies in 2002 with Nobel Laureate Dr. Paul Greengard, building the company on his groundbreaking research into intracellular signaling to pioneer treatments for psychiatric and neurologic disorders. As Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Dr. Mates led the development of CAPLYTA (lumateperone), a breakthrough therapy for schizophrenia and bipolar depression, with analysts projecting peak annual sales of up to $5 billion. Under her leadership, the company went public and grew to a market capitalization of over $10 billion before its acquisition by Johnson Johnson for $14.6 billion in April 2025. Previously, for almost a decade, Dr. Mates served as President of North American Vaccine Inc., where she oversaw the development of pediatric vaccines. She holds a Ph.D. in anatomy and neuroscience and completed her postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. In addition to her scientific leadership as a research analyst and investment banker in the life sciences sector, she has co-founded several biotech companies and has sat on several non-profit boards. Dr. Mates was named to Forbes' "50 Over 50 Innovation" list in recognition of her lasting impact on neuroscience and biotech innovation.

About Dr. Kunsch

Charles Kunsch, Ph.D., is a seasoned life sciences executive and investor with over 30 years of leadership in R&D, venture capital, and biotech innovation. He served as Managing Director at AbbVie Ventures, where he led investments in manyhigh-impact biotech companies including Prevail Therapeutics (acquired by Lilly) and Tidal Therapeutics (acquired by Sanofi) among others. Earlier in his career, he held senior scientific roles at AbbVie, AtheroGenics and Human Genome Sciences. Kunsch holds a Ph.D. in Immunology from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine and completed postdoctoral training at the Roche Institute of Molecular Biology. He currently serves as a Venture Partner at Dreavent Capital, Vice Chair of the Board at Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives, Board of Trustees of the Penn State Research Foundation, and is a board member at Captor Therapeutics, Antiverse and NextRNA.

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

www.medincell.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly concerning the progress of the Company's clinical trials. Although the Company considers that its forecasts are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical fact that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are subject to change without notice, to factors beyond the Company's control and to the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statements beginning with, followed by or including words or expressions such as "objective", "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "could" and other words or expressions of similar meaning or used in the negative. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements.

A list and description of such risks, hazards and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including in the Company's document de base, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018 under number I. 18-062, as well as in documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements only apply as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, nor to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available. The Company's updating of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that it will or will not update these or any other forward-looking statements.

This press release is published for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of the Company in any jurisdiction whatsoever, particularly in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not intended to address the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any particular recipient. It should not be relied upon as a substitute for the exercise of your own judgement. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729623016/en/

Contacts:

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023

Nicolas Mérigeau Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Alban Dufumier

Investor Relations France

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94