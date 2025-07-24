Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources were included in the liquidity account at June 30, 2025:
- 5 000 shares
- 1 145 177
Over the period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025, a total of
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Buy side
11,807
759,363
11,677,812.97
Sell side
11,343
758,413
11,671,875.50
It should be noted that Medincell increased the funds allocated to the liquidity contract by €600,000 on 11 April 2025.
At the time of its implementation on September 11, 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
- 8 824 shares
- 466 568.49
About Medincell
Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.
UZEDY and SteadyTeq are registered trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.
www.medincell.com
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly concerning the progress of the Company's clinical trials. Although the Company considers that its forecasts are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical fact that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are subject to change without notice, to factors beyond the Company's control and to the Company's financial capabilities.
These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statements beginning with, followed by or including words or expressions such as "objective", "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "could" and other words or expressions of similar meaning or used in the negative. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements.
A list and description of such risks, hazards and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including in the Company's document de base, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018 under number I. 18-062, as well as in documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements only apply as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, nor to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available. The Company's updating of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that it will or will not update these or any other forward-looking statements.
This press release is published for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of the Company in any jurisdiction whatsoever, particularly in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not intended to address the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any particular recipient. It should not be relied upon as a substitute for the exercise of your own judgement. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
Appendices Rothschild Martin Maurel from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025
DATE
NB_BUY
NB_SALE
QTE_BUY
QTE_SALE
CAPITAL_BUY
CAPITAL_SALE
02/01/2025
89
132
1,607
5,257
26,949.39
89,631.85
03/01/2025
65
61
2,170
2,570
38,343.90
45,900.20
06/01/2025
111
85
3,509
2,609
63,758.53
47,562.07
07/01/2025
135
116
7,131
4,281
126,432.63
75,688.08
08/01/2025
63
66
3,356
3,356
57,924.56
58,025.24
09/01/2025
86
52
3,965
1,715
67,167.10
29,103.55
10/01/2025
70
43
2,336
1,336
39,011.20
22,391.36
13/01/2025
110
76
2,580
2,830
41,899.20
45,987.50
14/01/2025
50
51
1,848
1,848
30,196.32
30,362.64
15/01/2025
57
55
1,708
1,708
27,891.64
28,011.20
16/01/2025
31
51
2,238
3,238
36,277.98
52,585.12
17/01/2025
42
51
1,063
1,813
17,199.34
29,424.99
20/01/2025
47
32
1,971
1,971
32,028.75
32,068.17
21/01/2025
243
133
7,060
7,560
113,736.60
128,822.40
22/01/2025
48
75
1,456
2,706
23,179.52
43,323.06
23/01/2025
59
53
2,014
2,264
31,962.18
36,020.24
24/01/2025
44
98
1,850
2,810
29,507.50
45,044.30
27/01/2025
47
54
1,495
2,535
23,979.80
40,990.95
28/01/2025
61
135
555
1,555
9,301.80
25,828.55
29/01/2025
254
161
16,266
10,766
269,852.94
177,208.36
30/01/2025
226
230
16,770
16,520
259,767.30
256,060.00
31/01/2025
51
96
1,340
3,188
21,064.80
50,211.00
01/2025
1,989
1,906
84,288
84,436
1,387,432.98
1,390,250.83
03/02/2025
45
95
2,511
2,413
39,046.05
37,811.71
04/02/2025
48
47
2,065
2,065
32,895.45
32,978.05
05/02/2025
45
59
1,100
5,100
17,644.00
82,263.00
06/02/2025
41
39
1,826
1,826
29,928.14
29,946.40
07/02/2025
82
31
3,387
887
54,632.31
14,227.48
10/02/2025
161
69
4,812
2,062
74,537.88
32,167.20
11/02/2025
49
62
3,412
2,512
51,760.04
38,132.16
12/02/2025
52
38
1,643
1,793
24,743.58
27,038.44
13/02/2025
92
80
3,027
1,527
45,072.03
22,843.92
14/02/2025
156
160
4,414
3,414
63,164.34
48,547.08
17/02/2025
91
128
2,886
4,886
41,183.22
69,967.52
18/02/2025
144
95
3,940
3,403
55,238.80
47,744.09
19/02/2025
243
265
12,992
11,529
177,210.88
157,370.85
20/02/2025
245
126
3,818
4,318
52,039.34
59,070.24
21/02/2025
96
92
2,295
2,372
31,212.00
32,354.08
24/02/2025
78
54
1,618
1,541
22,020.98
21,065.47
25/02/2025
125
79
3,641
2,141
48,388.89
28,432.48
26/02/2025
240
295
6,989
11,489
95,819.19
160,156.66
27/02/2025
172
119
4,575
4,075
65,422.50
58,476.25
28/02/2025
110
109
2,625
2,625
37,170.00
37,511.25
02/2025
2,315
2,042
73,576
71,978
1,059,129.62
1,038,104.33
03/03/2025
80
110
832
2,532
11,964.16
36,435.48
04/03/2025
174
129
6,650
4,450
94,762.50
63,991.00
05/03/2025
117
266
8,281
11,081
119,163.59
159,677.21
06/03/2025
92
62
3,934
2,134
56,020.16
30,537.54
07/03/2025
122
153
8,000
7,000
112,320.00
98,280.00
10/03/2025
105
100
10,000
8,000
137,800.00
110,640.00
11/03/2025
84
77
3,416
2,156
46,491.76
29,450.96
12/03/2025
34
96
1,951
8,560
27,040.86
118,641.60
13/03/2025
106
94
7,706
5,757
107,421.64
80,425.29
14/03/2025
81
60
7,716
5,016
107,406.72
70,324.32
17/03/2025
71
114
7,879
10,921
109,518.10
152,020.32
18/03/2025
64
78
11,612
14,940
165,819.36
213,940.80
19/03/2025
91
112
11,437
11,808
166,865.83
172,396.80
20/03/2025
42
46
5,941
6,000
86,916.83
87,900.00
21/03/2025
71
87
9,902
9,152
147,935.88
137,005.44
24/03/2025
88
30
9,351
5,001
140,171.49
75,015.00
25/03/2025
67
56
4,661
3,961
69,029.41
58,662.41
26/03/2025
25
73
4,004
7,003
59,979.92
104,904.94
27/03/2025
67
45
6,457
4,558
96,467.58
68,005.36
28/03/2025
52
65
2,768
6,668
41,298.56
99,753.28
31/03/2025
91
30
7,061
1,361
102,808.16
20,006.70
03/2025
1,724
1,883
139,559
138,059
2,007,202.51
1,988,014.45
01/04/2025
106
93
8,067
6,567
115,922.79
94,433.46
02/04/2025
84
103
6,275
7,275
88,979.50
103,668.75
03/04/2025
55
27
4,332
3,422
61,124.52
48,318.64
04/04/2025
44
37
2,700
2,810
36,801.00
38,216.00
07/04/2025
2
3
150
570
1,923.00
7,341.60
08/04/2025
38
56
2,213
4,043
29,875.50
54,701.79
09/04/2025
63
50
4,913
3,463
64,311.17
45,053.63
10/04/2025
82
52
4,514
4,014
60,893.86
54,108.72
11/04/2025
74
50
4,515
3,690
58,559.55
47,970.00
14/04/2025
27
72
1,575
4,900
20,868.75
65,219.00
15/04/2025
31
57
1,525
4,025
21,106.00
55,625.50
16/04/2025
71
106
10,148
10,148
142,883.84
142,883.84
17/04/2025
54
66
4,844
4,844
68,300.40
68,494.16
22/04/2025
62
86
5,796
6,796
82,766.88
97,182.80
23/04/2025
121
110
10,326
10,326
150,966.12
151,172.64
24/04/2025
105
110
8,794
10,794
130,590.90
160,506.78
25/04/2025
115
58
9,039
4,039
136,217.73
60,544.61
28/04/2025
77
88
8,327
9,327
124,571.92
139,625.19
29/04/2025
96
107
10,750
10,750
160,927.50
161,250.00
30/04/2025
100
92
10,209
10,209
155,380.98
155,687.25
04/2025
1,407
1,423
119,012
122,012
1,712,971.91
1,752,004.36
02/05/2025
46
84
4,802
8,802
73,614.66
135,286.74
05/05/2025
102
103
10,750
9,500
164,045.00
145,350.00
06/05/2025
130
98
9,918
10,418
151,348.68
159,395.40
07/05/2025
110
92
7,131
7,881
109,104.30
120,894.54
08/05/2025
69
85
7,463
7,463
115,377.98
115,601.87
09/05/2025
48
36
4,721
4,721
73,553.18
73,600.39
12/05/2025
142
132
11,275
10,775
169,914.25
162,379.25
13/05/2025
113
92
11,500
10,000
174,455.00
151,700.00
14/05/2025
45
53
1,041
3,041
15,781.56
46,314.43
15/05/2025
69
13
5,050
1,050
77,063.00
15,960.00
16/05/2025
26
60
1,981
4,981
30,071.58
75,611.58
19/05/2025
52
44
3,166
4,166
49,421.26
65,072.92
20/05/2025
135
114
10,628
9,628
164,946.56
149,522.84
21/05/2025
50
80
3,791
4,791
59,025.87
74,979.15
22/05/2025
113
69
7,466
6,966
118,186.78
110,411.10
23/05/2025
145
141
5,722
5,722
91,609.22
92,410.30
26/05/2025
152
144
10,400
7,650
176,904.00
130,126.50
27/05/2025
85
125
8,270
10,020
140,259.20
170,039.40
28/05/2025
204
176
12,204
11,704
201,610.08
194,052.32
29/05/2025
145
123
12,000
9,357
199,680.00
155,887.62
30/05/2025
141
137
7,853
12,496
130,988.04
208,183.36
05/2025
2,122
2,001
157,132
161,132
2,486,960.20
2,552,779.71
02/06/2025
201
128
13,078
8,078
216,179.34
133,690.90
03/06/2025
193
156
10,185
10,657
164,589.60
173,282.82
04/06/2025
102
88
9,000
7,278
144,450.00
116,811.90
05/06/2025
89
139
5,250
11,500
84,892.50
186,415.00
06/06/2025
106
59
8,810
4,864
143,603.00
79,477.76
09/06/2025
83
76
6,319
6,223
101,040.81
99,692.46
10/06/2025
109
104
9,407
7,449
151,546.77
120,152.37
11/06/2025
134
73
10,000
4,000
158,300.00
63,360.00
12/06/2025
124
84
7,676
7,676
119,899.12
119,745.60
13/06/2025
158
128
9,356
9,356
144,363.08
144,456.64
16/06/2025
137
148
12,930
14,249
200,415.00
220,717.01
17/06/2025
99
53
11,926
3,624
181,871.50
55,048.56
18/06/2025
30
132
2,050
14,683
32,533.50
233,606.53
19/06/2025
64
103
5,849
9,699
95,748.13
159,548.55
20/06/2025
148
113
11,114
10,114
187,270.90
170,724.32
23/06/2025
101
84
12,940
9,440
223,991.40
163,123.20
24/06/2025
91
71
8,216
5,353
138,193.12
91,803.95
25/06/2025
58
123
4,825
8,688
81,397.75
147,087.84
26/06/2025
71
48
7,843
6,302
132,076.12
106,629.84
27/06/2025
67
106
9,209
12,750
155,816.28
216,495.00
30/06/2025
85
72
9,813
8,813
165,937.83
148,851.57
06/2025
2,250
2,088
185,796
180,796
3,024,115.75
2,950,721.82
S1/2025
11,807
11,343
759,363
758,413
11,677,812.97
11,671,875.50
