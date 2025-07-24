Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Medincell (Paris:MEDCL) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources were included in the liquidity account at June 30, 2025:

5 000 shares

1 145 177

Over the period from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025, a total of

Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Buy side 11,807 759,363 11,677,812.97 Sell side 11,343 758,413 11,671,875.50

It should be noted that Medincell increased the funds allocated to the liquidity contract by €600,000 on 11 April 2025.

At the time of its implementation on September 11, 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

8 824 shares

466 568.49

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY and SteadyTeq are registered trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

www.medincell.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly concerning the progress of the Company's clinical trials. Although the Company considers that its forecasts are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical fact that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are subject to change without notice, to factors beyond the Company's control and to the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statements beginning with, followed by or including words or expressions such as "objective", "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "could" and other words or expressions of similar meaning or used in the negative. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements.

A list and description of such risks, hazards and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including in the Company's document de base, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018 under number I. 18-062, as well as in documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements only apply as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, nor to update the reasons why actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available. The Company's updating of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that it will or will not update these or any other forward-looking statements.

This press release is published for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of the Company in any jurisdiction whatsoever, particularly in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not intended to address the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any particular recipient. It should not be relied upon as a substitute for the exercise of your own judgement. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Appendices Rothschild Martin Maurel from 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025

DATE NB_BUY NB_SALE QTE_BUY QTE_SALE CAPITAL_BUY CAPITAL_SALE 02/01/2025 89 132 1,607 5,257 26,949.39 89,631.85 03/01/2025 65 61 2,170 2,570 38,343.90 45,900.20 06/01/2025 111 85 3,509 2,609 63,758.53 47,562.07 07/01/2025 135 116 7,131 4,281 126,432.63 75,688.08 08/01/2025 63 66 3,356 3,356 57,924.56 58,025.24 09/01/2025 86 52 3,965 1,715 67,167.10 29,103.55 10/01/2025 70 43 2,336 1,336 39,011.20 22,391.36 13/01/2025 110 76 2,580 2,830 41,899.20 45,987.50 14/01/2025 50 51 1,848 1,848 30,196.32 30,362.64 15/01/2025 57 55 1,708 1,708 27,891.64 28,011.20 16/01/2025 31 51 2,238 3,238 36,277.98 52,585.12 17/01/2025 42 51 1,063 1,813 17,199.34 29,424.99 20/01/2025 47 32 1,971 1,971 32,028.75 32,068.17 21/01/2025 243 133 7,060 7,560 113,736.60 128,822.40 22/01/2025 48 75 1,456 2,706 23,179.52 43,323.06 23/01/2025 59 53 2,014 2,264 31,962.18 36,020.24 24/01/2025 44 98 1,850 2,810 29,507.50 45,044.30 27/01/2025 47 54 1,495 2,535 23,979.80 40,990.95 28/01/2025 61 135 555 1,555 9,301.80 25,828.55 29/01/2025 254 161 16,266 10,766 269,852.94 177,208.36 30/01/2025 226 230 16,770 16,520 259,767.30 256,060.00 31/01/2025 51 96 1,340 3,188 21,064.80 50,211.00 01/2025 1,989 1,906 84,288 84,436 1,387,432.98 1,390,250.83 03/02/2025 45 95 2,511 2,413 39,046.05 37,811.71 04/02/2025 48 47 2,065 2,065 32,895.45 32,978.05 05/02/2025 45 59 1,100 5,100 17,644.00 82,263.00 06/02/2025 41 39 1,826 1,826 29,928.14 29,946.40 07/02/2025 82 31 3,387 887 54,632.31 14,227.48 10/02/2025 161 69 4,812 2,062 74,537.88 32,167.20 11/02/2025 49 62 3,412 2,512 51,760.04 38,132.16 12/02/2025 52 38 1,643 1,793 24,743.58 27,038.44 13/02/2025 92 80 3,027 1,527 45,072.03 22,843.92 14/02/2025 156 160 4,414 3,414 63,164.34 48,547.08 17/02/2025 91 128 2,886 4,886 41,183.22 69,967.52 18/02/2025 144 95 3,940 3,403 55,238.80 47,744.09 19/02/2025 243 265 12,992 11,529 177,210.88 157,370.85 20/02/2025 245 126 3,818 4,318 52,039.34 59,070.24 21/02/2025 96 92 2,295 2,372 31,212.00 32,354.08 24/02/2025 78 54 1,618 1,541 22,020.98 21,065.47 25/02/2025 125 79 3,641 2,141 48,388.89 28,432.48 26/02/2025 240 295 6,989 11,489 95,819.19 160,156.66 27/02/2025 172 119 4,575 4,075 65,422.50 58,476.25 28/02/2025 110 109 2,625 2,625 37,170.00 37,511.25 02/2025 2,315 2,042 73,576 71,978 1,059,129.62 1,038,104.33 03/03/2025 80 110 832 2,532 11,964.16 36,435.48 04/03/2025 174 129 6,650 4,450 94,762.50 63,991.00 05/03/2025 117 266 8,281 11,081 119,163.59 159,677.21 06/03/2025 92 62 3,934 2,134 56,020.16 30,537.54 07/03/2025 122 153 8,000 7,000 112,320.00 98,280.00 10/03/2025 105 100 10,000 8,000 137,800.00 110,640.00 11/03/2025 84 77 3,416 2,156 46,491.76 29,450.96 12/03/2025 34 96 1,951 8,560 27,040.86 118,641.60 13/03/2025 106 94 7,706 5,757 107,421.64 80,425.29 14/03/2025 81 60 7,716 5,016 107,406.72 70,324.32 17/03/2025 71 114 7,879 10,921 109,518.10 152,020.32 18/03/2025 64 78 11,612 14,940 165,819.36 213,940.80 19/03/2025 91 112 11,437 11,808 166,865.83 172,396.80 20/03/2025 42 46 5,941 6,000 86,916.83 87,900.00 21/03/2025 71 87 9,902 9,152 147,935.88 137,005.44 24/03/2025 88 30 9,351 5,001 140,171.49 75,015.00 25/03/2025 67 56 4,661 3,961 69,029.41 58,662.41 26/03/2025 25 73 4,004 7,003 59,979.92 104,904.94 27/03/2025 67 45 6,457 4,558 96,467.58 68,005.36 28/03/2025 52 65 2,768 6,668 41,298.56 99,753.28 31/03/2025 91 30 7,061 1,361 102,808.16 20,006.70 03/2025 1,724 1,883 139,559 138,059 2,007,202.51 1,988,014.45 01/04/2025 106 93 8,067 6,567 115,922.79 94,433.46 02/04/2025 84 103 6,275 7,275 88,979.50 103,668.75 03/04/2025 55 27 4,332 3,422 61,124.52 48,318.64 04/04/2025 44 37 2,700 2,810 36,801.00 38,216.00 07/04/2025 2 3 150 570 1,923.00 7,341.60 08/04/2025 38 56 2,213 4,043 29,875.50 54,701.79 09/04/2025 63 50 4,913 3,463 64,311.17 45,053.63 10/04/2025 82 52 4,514 4,014 60,893.86 54,108.72 11/04/2025 74 50 4,515 3,690 58,559.55 47,970.00 14/04/2025 27 72 1,575 4,900 20,868.75 65,219.00 15/04/2025 31 57 1,525 4,025 21,106.00 55,625.50 16/04/2025 71 106 10,148 10,148 142,883.84 142,883.84 17/04/2025 54 66 4,844 4,844 68,300.40 68,494.16 22/04/2025 62 86 5,796 6,796 82,766.88 97,182.80 23/04/2025 121 110 10,326 10,326 150,966.12 151,172.64 24/04/2025 105 110 8,794 10,794 130,590.90 160,506.78 25/04/2025 115 58 9,039 4,039 136,217.73 60,544.61 28/04/2025 77 88 8,327 9,327 124,571.92 139,625.19 29/04/2025 96 107 10,750 10,750 160,927.50 161,250.00 30/04/2025 100 92 10,209 10,209 155,380.98 155,687.25 04/2025 1,407 1,423 119,012 122,012 1,712,971.91 1,752,004.36 02/05/2025 46 84 4,802 8,802 73,614.66 135,286.74 05/05/2025 102 103 10,750 9,500 164,045.00 145,350.00 06/05/2025 130 98 9,918 10,418 151,348.68 159,395.40 07/05/2025 110 92 7,131 7,881 109,104.30 120,894.54 08/05/2025 69 85 7,463 7,463 115,377.98 115,601.87 09/05/2025 48 36 4,721 4,721 73,553.18 73,600.39 12/05/2025 142 132 11,275 10,775 169,914.25 162,379.25 13/05/2025 113 92 11,500 10,000 174,455.00 151,700.00 14/05/2025 45 53 1,041 3,041 15,781.56 46,314.43 15/05/2025 69 13 5,050 1,050 77,063.00 15,960.00 16/05/2025 26 60 1,981 4,981 30,071.58 75,611.58 19/05/2025 52 44 3,166 4,166 49,421.26 65,072.92 20/05/2025 135 114 10,628 9,628 164,946.56 149,522.84 21/05/2025 50 80 3,791 4,791 59,025.87 74,979.15 22/05/2025 113 69 7,466 6,966 118,186.78 110,411.10 23/05/2025 145 141 5,722 5,722 91,609.22 92,410.30 26/05/2025 152 144 10,400 7,650 176,904.00 130,126.50 27/05/2025 85 125 8,270 10,020 140,259.20 170,039.40 28/05/2025 204 176 12,204 11,704 201,610.08 194,052.32 29/05/2025 145 123 12,000 9,357 199,680.00 155,887.62 30/05/2025 141 137 7,853 12,496 130,988.04 208,183.36 05/2025 2,122 2,001 157,132 161,132 2,486,960.20 2,552,779.71 02/06/2025 201 128 13,078 8,078 216,179.34 133,690.90 03/06/2025 193 156 10,185 10,657 164,589.60 173,282.82 04/06/2025 102 88 9,000 7,278 144,450.00 116,811.90 05/06/2025 89 139 5,250 11,500 84,892.50 186,415.00 06/06/2025 106 59 8,810 4,864 143,603.00 79,477.76 09/06/2025 83 76 6,319 6,223 101,040.81 99,692.46 10/06/2025 109 104 9,407 7,449 151,546.77 120,152.37 11/06/2025 134 73 10,000 4,000 158,300.00 63,360.00 12/06/2025 124 84 7,676 7,676 119,899.12 119,745.60 13/06/2025 158 128 9,356 9,356 144,363.08 144,456.64 16/06/2025 137 148 12,930 14,249 200,415.00 220,717.01 17/06/2025 99 53 11,926 3,624 181,871.50 55,048.56 18/06/2025 30 132 2,050 14,683 32,533.50 233,606.53 19/06/2025 64 103 5,849 9,699 95,748.13 159,548.55 20/06/2025 148 113 11,114 10,114 187,270.90 170,724.32 23/06/2025 101 84 12,940 9,440 223,991.40 163,123.20 24/06/2025 91 71 8,216 5,353 138,193.12 91,803.95 25/06/2025 58 123 4,825 8,688 81,397.75 147,087.84 26/06/2025 71 48 7,843 6,302 132,076.12 106,629.84 27/06/2025 67 106 9,209 12,750 155,816.28 216,495.00 30/06/2025 85 72 9,813 8,813 165,937.83 148,851.57 06/2025 2,250 2,088 185,796 180,796 3,024,115.75 2,950,721.82 S1/2025 11,807 11,343 759,363 758,413 11,677,812.97 11,671,875.50

