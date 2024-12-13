Rheinmetall's stock demonstrated remarkable momentum on Thursday, climbing 1.9 percent to reach €630.60, with intraday trading touching a peak of €634.20. This impressive performance reflects growing investor confidence in the Düsseldorf-based defense contractor's future prospects. The company's stock has exhibited extraordinary strength over the past year, more than doubling in value from its 52-week low of €280.30, underscoring the robust trajectory of the defense sector. The substantial growth is backed by impressive quarterly results, with revenue surging nearly 40 percent to €2.45 billion compared to the previous year's quarter.
Analysts Project Further Upside
Market analysts maintain a bullish outlook on Rheinmetall's stock, setting an average price target of €686.38. This optimistic forecast is supported by the company's solid financial performance, including a significant improvement in earnings per share, which reached €3.11, marking a considerable increase from the previous year's €2.35. The positive sentiment reflects confidence in the company's sustainable growth trajectory and market position.
