DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms manufacturer, reported higher preliminary sales and operating profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, significantly surpassing market expectations, according to the company.Based on preliminary figures as of April 28, 2025, a significant increase in sales of almost 73% is expected for the military business in the first quarter compared with the same quarter of the previous year, corresponding to an increase of around 46% for the Group as a whole to a total of 2.305 billion euros.In addition, an increase in operating profit in the defense business of around 96% is expected, which in turn corresponds to an increase for the Group as a whole of 49% to a total of EUR 199 million. Both figures for the Group are thus significantly above market expectations of 1.947 billion euros for revenue and 165.8 million euros for operating profit.The company confirmed its revenue and earnings forecast for the full year 2025, with an increase in Group revenue of 25% to 30% and an operating margin of around 15.5%. This outlook does not yet take into account the improvement in market potential that is likely to arise, particularly in the relevant markets to Rheinmetall such as Europe, Germany, and Ukraine, as a result of the geopolitical developments in recent weeks.Rheinmetall said it will report its complete first-quarter figures on May 8, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX