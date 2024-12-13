Allianz demonstrates robust financial health as its stock price reaches €301.00, marking a significant increase from the previous year's levels. The insurance giant reported impressive third-quarter results, with earnings per share climbing to €6.54, up from €5.12 in the previous year. The company's revenue surged by 65.12 percent to €42.80 billion, showcasing exceptional growth. Market analysts maintain a positive outlook, projecting an average price target of €315.71, while forecasting earnings per share of €24.88 for 2024. The company has set an ambitious growth trajectory, targeting annual earnings per share increases of seven to nine percent through 2027.
Leadership Transition and Dividend Prospects
A significant leadership change is set to take place as Allianz Life announces a new CEO appointment effective January 2025, following the current leader's personal decision to step down. This transition comes alongside encouraging dividend projections, with shareholders anticipated to receive €15.03 per share in the coming year, representing a notable increase from the previous year's €13.80 dividend payment. Market observers view the leadership restructuring as a promising development for the company's continued growth strategy.
AdAllianz Stock: New Analysis - 13 December
Fresh Allianz information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Allianz analysis...