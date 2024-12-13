Last day of trading in warrants series TO 9 in Alligator Bioscience AB is 13 December 2024

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2024 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) 13 December 2024 is the last day of trading in warrants series TO 9 in Alligator Bioscience AB ("Alligator Bioscience" or the "Company"). Subscription of ordinary shares by exercise of warrants series TO 9 is ongoing until 18 December 2024. One (1) warrant series TO 9 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 0.55 per share.

During March - April 2024, Alligator Bioscience carried out a rights issue of units (the " Rights Issue "). Each unit issued in the Rights Issue consisted of one (1) ordinary share and one (1) warrant series TO 9. One (1) warrant series TO 9 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in the Company. Upon full exercise of all warrants, Alligator Bioscience will receive approximately SEK 55.0 million before issue costs. 13 December 2024 is the last day of trading in warrants series TO 9.

Complete terms and conditions for the warrants are available on the Company's website, www.alligatorbioscience.com .

Summarized terms for warrants series TO 9

Exercise period: 4 December 2024 - 18 December 2024.

Subscription price: SEK 0.55 per share. The subscription price corresponds to 90 per cent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's ordinary share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period 4 - 29 November 2024.

Issue volume: 100,084,946 warrants series TO 9. For each warrant series TO 9, the holder can subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in the Company. If all warrants are exercised, 100,084,946 ordinary shares will be issued, which will provide the Company with approximately SEK 55.0 million before issue costs.

Last day of trading in warrants series TO 9: 13 December 2024.

Share capital and dilution: Upon full exercise of all 100,084,946 warrants series TO 9, the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 80,067.9568 to SEK 687,259.2256 through the issuance of a maximum of 100,084,946 new ordinary shares, resulting in that the total number of outstanding shares in the Company will increase from 758,989,086 to 859,074,032, whereof 858,294,863 are ordinary shares and 779,169 are series C shares. Upon full exercise of all warrants series TO 9, the dilution of the ordinary shares amounts to approximately 11.7 per cent. The total number of votes in the Company will, following full exercise of all warrants TO 9, amount to 858,372,779.9.

Please note that the warrants series TO 9 that are not exercised by 18 December 2024, or sold by 13 December 2024, will expire without value. In order for the warrants not to lose their value, active subscription of shares or sale of warrants is required. Please note that some nominees may close their application earlier than 18 December 2024.

Advisers

Vator Securities AB acts as Sole Global Coordinator and bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue and Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. acts as financial adviser to Alligator Bioscience in connection with the Rights Issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is legal adviser to Alligator Bioscience in connection with the Rights Issue. Vator Securities AB acts as the issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CET on December 13, 2024.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. Its portfolio includes lead drug candidate mitazalimab, for which the company reported unprecedented survival data at 18-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in Phase 2 testing and is in preparation for Phase 3 development. The follow-on bispecific antibody ATOR-4066 is in preclinical testing. Alligator has a proprietary technology platform, comprised of two antibody libraries, ALLIGATOR-GOLD® and ALLIGATOR-FAB, the powerful protein optimization strategy FIND® and the bispecific antibody format RUBY, which drives rapid design and development of innovative drugs.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com .

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Alligator. The invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for units consisting of shares and warrants in Alligator has only been made through the prospectus published by Alligator on 15 March 2024, and through the supplement prospectus published by Alligator on 22 March 2024. The prospectuses have been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and have been published on the Company's website, www.alligatorbioscience.com .

Since Alligator Bioscience conducts essential services according to the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act ( Sw. lag (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar), the exercise of warrants for subscription of ordinary shares may require review by the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). The Company will, no later than in connection with the commencement of the exercise period for the warrants, publish more information about this on the Company's website, www.alligatorbioscience.com .

Attachments

Last day of trading in warrants series TO 9 in Alligator Bioscience AB is 13 December 2024

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

View the original press release on accesswire.com