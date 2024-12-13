Acuity RM Group Plc - Board Changes

The Board of Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM) announces that David Rajakovich, who joined as a non-executive director of the Company on 4 November 2024 has been appointed as Chief Executive of the Company and of Acuity Risk Management Ltd ("Acuity"), the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, with immediate effect.

David Rajakovich built a successful company from an early stage, navigating it through two highly successful private equity transactions. Each exit demonstrated exceptional value creation and delivered substantial returns for its shareholders. He was Chief Executive of Skill Dynamics, a PE-backed company including Belgian entities SiPM bvba, and SiPM NV as well as UK-registered entities including Skill Dynamics Ltd, which previously traded under the name Procurement and Supply Chain Academy. Under his leadership, Skill Dynamics grew revenues profitably from EUR 0.5m to approaching EUR 10m over 9 years delivering digital training solutions to over 250 blue-chip clients in many countries around the world including North America, most western European countries, China, Japan and other Asian nations. reshaping how organisations approach professional skill development. His professional expertise spans the full spectrum of B2B SaaS organisations, from web application development to product management, sales, and marketing. This versatility is complemented by a global perspective-having lived and worked across three continents and speaking Spanish fluently, one of David's strengths is cultivation of cross-cultural collaboration.

David's role at Acuity replaces Kerry Chambers who will leave the board with immediate effect. In her three years with the organisation, most recently as its Chief Executive, Kerry oversaw substantial growth and development to prepare for Acuity's future growth. She will be available to the Company for a handover period of up to six months to ensure a smooth transition.

Angus Forrest said, "We are delighted that David has agreed to step up from his non-executive role to become Chief Executive, we believe David is the right appointment to lead the Company and drive the business to the next stage and accelerate the growth. We thank Kerry for her contribution over the past three and a half years including growing the business and putting in systemsfor further growth and we wish her well for her future career."

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning software platform, STREAMÔ, which collects and analyses data about organisations to improve business decisions and management, is currently used by around 70 organisations in markets including government, utilities, defence, broadcasting, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.