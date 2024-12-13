WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK), a bitcoin miner, on Friday announced $550 million Convertible Senior Notes, due 2030 to the initial purchasers for resale in a private offering.The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, to use up to $125 million to repurchase shares from investors in the convertible notes, for the repayment debt, general corporate purposes, and others.CleanSpark also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of the convertible notes.CLSK was down by 3 percent at $11.96 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX