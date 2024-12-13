WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) announced FDA 510(k) clearance for the OsseoFit Stemless Shoulder System for total shoulder replacement. The company said this implant is designed to match the natural humeral anatomy to optimize anatomical fit while maximizing preservation of healthy bone. The OsseoFit Stemless Shoulder will be commercially available in first quarter, 2025.'The OsseoFit Stemless Shoulder System combines an anatomically shaped implant which supports bone conservation and is designed for stable initial fixation, with our proprietary OsseoTi Porous Metal Technology for biological fixation,' said Brian Hatcher, President, SET & CMFT at Zimmer Biomet.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX