EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
/ Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - AGENDA
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
AGENDA
Mr. Patrick Lowry (Director) will serve as Chairperson of the General Meeting. If Mr. Lowry is prevented from serving as the chairperson for a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will appoint a person they deem most suitable to serve as the Chairperson.
Shareholders who have voted in advance within the advance voting period and who are entitled to participate in the General Meeting will be deemed shareholders participating in the meeting.
During the Meeting, a person will be chosen to scrutinise the minutes.
By order of the Board of Directors.
Thursday, 13th December 2024.
Dr. Rebecca Camilleri
Company Secretary
Language:
|English
Company:
|Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
|Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
|SLM 1707 Sliema
|Malta
Internet:
|cryptology-ag.com
