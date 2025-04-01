

Positioned for Exponential Growth with a Diversified High-Return Strategy

Samara Asset Group PLC is an investment firm specializing in venture capital, private equity, and bitcoin treasury management. The company provides institutional and retail investors with access to high-growth alternative asset markets, including AI, blockchain, fintech, gaming, biotech, and high-performance computing. Unlike traditional bitcoin-holding firms, Samara actively manages its BTC exposure through BTC+ strategies, generating market-neutral, bitcoin-denominated returns.

Samara's investment strategy is structured around three core pillars. The first is its fund investments, where it employs an institutional-grade fund-of-funds model, allocating capital to over 20 venture capital and private equity funds. This structure provides exposure to more than 700 underlying portfolio companies in high-growth sectors, offering broad market diversification while leveraging top-tier investment managers. The second pillar consists of private and listed equity investments, with a focus on companies that align with Samara's long-term investment themes. A key component of this strategy is its position in Northern Data AG, a European leader in high-performance computing for AI and blockchain applications. The third pillar of Samara's investment strategy is its bitcoin treasury management. As one of Europe's largest publicly listed bitcoin holders, the company integrates BTC as a strategic reserve asset while employing BTC+ market-neutral strategies to generate additional yield.

Financially, Samara has demonstrated significant growth, with its net asset value increasing by 30% year-over-year. As of December 31, 2024, its gross asset value stands at EUR297.4 million, while its net asset value reaches EUR245.2 million, equating to EUR2.68 per share. The company maintains a conservative capital structure with a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.1%, ensuring financial stability while supporting its growth initiatives.

We estimate additional latent upside of EUR44.98 million, primarily driven by potential bitcoin appreciation and a revaluation of Northern Data AG holdings. If bitcoin reaches projected 2025 levels of EUR150,000 per BTC, and Northern Data realizes its anticipated fair value of EUR55 per share, Samara's adjusted NAV could increase to EUR3.17 per share. Given the current share price of EUR2.00 as of March 19, 2025, this implies a potential upside of 58.5%. With strong asset growth, a diversified investment strategy, and innovative treasury management, Samara Asset Group is well-positioned for long-term value creation. Given its compelling valuation and upside potential, we maintain a BUY recommendation.



