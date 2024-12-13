AECI Limited - Availability of Amended Domestic Medium Term Note Programme

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 13

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266

(AECI or the Issuer)

AVAILABILITY OF AMENDED DOMESTIC MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME (the "Programme") IN TERMS OF WHICH THE PROGRAMME MEMORANDUM (the "Programme Memorandum"), INFORMATION STATEMENT (the "Information Statement") AND APPLICABLE PRICING SUPPLEMENTS RELATING TO THE AECI05 AND AECI06 NOTES (the "Amended Applicable Pricing Supplements") ARE AMENDED AND RESTATED

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms shall have the same meaning as set forth in Consent Notice (as defined below).

AECI established a R5 billion Domestic Medium Term Note Programme pursuant to a programme memorandum dated 25 November 2015, as amended and restated by the amended and restated programme memoranda dated 4 September 2018 and 4 September 2023, respectively (collectively, the "Previous Programme Memoranda").

Noteholders are hereby advised that AECI has amended and restated the Previous Programme Memoranda pursuant to the amended and restated programme memorandum dated 12 December 2024 ("Programme Date") and approval in respect thereof has been obtained from the JSE Limited.

Noteholders are referred to the notice of request for written consent released by AECI on SENS on 4 November 2024 (the "Consent Notice"), in which Extraordinary Resolutions were proposed, and to the announcement released on SENS on 3 December 2024 advising Noteholders that the requisite majorities were obtained and that both resolutions had been passed.

Noteholders are further advised that a copy of the amended and restated Programme Memorandum, Information Statement and each of the Amended Applicable Pricing Supplements in respect of the Notes, are available on the Issuer's website at https://investor.aeciworld.com/debt-investors.php and available for inspection at AECI's registered office.

A summary of the changes effected in the amended and restated Programme Memorandum is provided below:

Removal of Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited as guarantor under the Programme; and

Alignment of the Programme with the latest applicable laws and regulations.

The Programme Memorandum, read together with the Information Statement and the Amended Applicable Pricing Supplements, will apply to all Notes issued under the Programme on or after the Programme Date and will, in respect of such Notes, supersede and replace the Previous Programme Memoranda in their entirety.

13 December 2024

Debt sponsor

Questco Proprietary Limited