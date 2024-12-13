All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated .

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2024) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the tech and finance sectors of the worldwide economy, specifically, cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence and media streaming opportunities, is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units ("Units"). Under the Offering, the Company issued and sold 16,666,665 Units at a price of $0.03 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share for a period of 12- months at an exercise price of $0.08 per Common Share.

The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period lasting four months and one day following the date of issuance.

The Company paid cash finder's fees of $30,000 to certain qualified arm's length finders in connection with the Offering and intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

"This dynamic shift and aligned focus will enable new opportunities for the Company. We are excited to work with our new shareholders on the Company's future investment opportunities," stated Jaclyn Rosenthal, Director of Corporate Affairs of the Company.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 1,666,666 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $50,000. The participation of insiders in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction", within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, in respect of the related party participation in the Offering, as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the interested party, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the worldwide economy. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the expected approval of the CSE and the expected uses of proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

