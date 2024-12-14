MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) stated that a person responsible for the murder of Chief Executive officer Brian Thompson and his parents were not members of the company. The company continues to collaborate closely with law enforcement in the investigation of this horrific crime.UnitedHealthcare reported that it approves and pays approximately 90% of medical claims upon submission. Notably, of those requiring further review, around 0.5% are due to medical or clinical reasons. The company has highlighted that highly inaccurate and grossly misleading information has been circulated regarding its treatment of insurance claims.Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old charged with murdering UnitedHealth's Chief Executive Officer Brian Thompson, gunned down Thompson on December 4 while he was walking to a midtown Manhattan hotel for an investor conference.Police reportedly said they found a three-page handwritten document on Mangione that expressed disdain for the health business.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX