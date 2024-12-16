COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced Monday that it plans to invest 8.5 billion Danish kroner to establish a completely new production facility in Odense, Denmark.The company has initiated the construction work for its new facility in the country, which is scheduled to be completed in 2027. The investment is expected to create 400 permanent jobs upon completion of the facilities.During the construction process, up to 1,000 external employees will be working on-site.The new site will feature a state-of-the-art finished production facility and warehouse. It will accommodate multiple product types within rare disease, such as haemophilia, both now and in the future.Henrik Wulff, executive vice president, Product Supply, Quality & IT of Novo Nordisk, said, 'The facility will utilise advanced technology and innovative equipment to ensure the highest quality to patients and meet the growing global demand for our life-changing medicines.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX