LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic Plc (FTC.L), a maker of products for the aerospace, defense, space, and other industries, said on Monday that it expects significant growth in revenue and profits for the first half.'Customer demand remains robust, with the second half benefitting from pull-forward of customer orders. Consequently, the Board now expects to deliver stronger results for the full year than current market expectations,' the company said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX